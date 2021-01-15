Routed achieves VMware Principal Partner status

Vendor-neutral cloud infrastructure provider Routed has achieved VMware Principal Partner Status as a Cloud Provider.

The Principal Partner Status as a Cloud Provider reflects Routed’s levels of competency achieved to date, revenue and overall presence in the VMware ecosystem.

As a Principal Partner, Routed will be able to assist customers to identify and implement the perfect VMware solution for their needs.

The status is only awarded to partners who have achieved the Master Services Competency across different strategic IT priorities or who have attained VMware Cloud Verified status. Routed was the first partner to be recognised with the VMware Cloud Verified partner status in Africa.

Andrew Cruise, MD of Routed, says the Partner Status is testament to Routed’s continuous growth year after year, not only via milestone verifications, but also by increasing in size, relevance and competency. “We are thrilled to reach Principal Partner Status and look forward to delivering our skills and expertise within the cloud sector.”

Principal Partners have attained the highest tiered recognition within the VMware Partner Connect programme and have had to attain very specific cross industry solution competencies, have to prove project delivery performance, and attach Master Services competencies.

These partners are able to tap into a host of VMware benefits, including field sales engagement, educational co-investment, deployment incentives, development funds, preferable margins and deal registration benefits.

“Routed has made a significant contribution to the development and advancement of the VMware cloud services and offerings in the local market,” states Dave Funnell, cloud provider manager at VMware Sub-Saharan Africa. “Their continual investment into upskilling their team, their knowledge of the VMware cloud solutions, and their continued growth is testament to their commitment to driving VMware as the cloud solution of choice. We are delighted to welcome them as a Principal partner, joining an elite squad of dedicated global partners.”