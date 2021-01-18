RoomRaccoon named world’s Best Hotel Management System

For the second year in a row Hotel Tech Report announced that RoomRaccoon has been awarded the prestigious HotelTechAward as Best Hotel Management System in the World.

Besides being recognised as the number one Hotel Management System, RoomRaccoon was also awarded with the Hoteliers Choice and the Best Place to Work in Hotel Tech awards.

Every month, Hotel Tech Report helps more than 100,000 hoteliers research and vet technology partners for their properties. Winners are selected from more than 200 of the top technology products around the world.

“This years’ competition was stronger than ever, which makes this award even more valuable to us” says Niels Verspui, country manager of RoomRaccoon South Africa. “Although the industry is going through turbulent times, RoomRaccoon is doing everything within its power to support and prepare our hoteliers for a stronger comeback after this crisis. To receive this award, with recognition from more than 300 of our clients who submitted reviews, shows that we’re on the right path.”

Despite the fact that 2020 was a difficult year for the whole industry, RoomRaccoons’ revenue has grown by 70% over the last year and the organisation has doubled the number of employees from 20 to 40 people. By opening new offices in Spain, France, Germany and Belgium the number of focus markets has increased to 10 in the EMEA region