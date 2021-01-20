Absa to serve on Global Payment Security Standards Council’s Board of Advisors

Absa Group has been selected to serve on the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council’s (PCI SSC’s) Board of Advisors in 2021 and 2022.

In this role, Absa is able to help shape the development of payment data security standards and programmes globally.

The PCI SSC leads a global, cross-industry effort to increase payment security by providing industry-driven data security standards and programmes that help businesses detect, mitigate and prevent cyberattacks and breaches. Absa Group Chief Security Officer Sandro Bucchianeri will represent Absa on the board for the third consecutive year.

Absa is one of 31 board members, alongside Google, Apple, Amazon and the European Card Payment Association among other organisations. As strategic partners, board members bring industry, geographical and technical insight to PCI SSC plans and projects.

“The Board of Advisors provides industry expertise and perspectives that influence and shape the development of PCI Security Standards and programmes. We look forward to working with Absa in our efforts to help organizations secure payment data globally,” says PCI SSC executive director Lance Johnson.