C3M clears the way for cloud control with Corr-Serve

C3M, the San Francisco-based cloud security and cloud compliance vendor, has announced its distribution partnership with South African distributor, Corr-Serve.

Paddy Viswanathan, founder and CEO of C3M, comments: “Cloud adoption is at an all-time high and enterprises around the world are adopting a ‘cloud-first’ strategy. Along with that, there is a dramatic increase in the number of organisations being breached in the cloud space – and the majority of those breaches has something to do with Identities and their related entitlements.”

Viswanathan points out that analyst firm Gartner has reported that over the next three years, 99% of cloud security failures will be the customer’s fault and 75% of these failures will be a result of improper management of identities, access and privileges.

Mark van Vuuren, product director at Corr-Serve, adds: “Security and compliance frameworks are continually evolving. Keeping up with cloud inventory is challenging, and not every enterprise really understands their role in a shared responsibility security model with the cloud service provider where the enterprise is responsible for security ‘in’ the cloud, and the cloud service provider for security ‘of’ the cloud.”

C3M Cloud Control ships with an out-of-the box POPI compliance dashboard suitable for the South African market which will provide a clear view to customers looking to comply with the new POPIA regulations.

C3M has recently launched its C3M Access Control to help enterprises gain complete control over identities and infrastructure entitlements, and right size identity privileges. This is in addition to C3M’s proprietary cloud security and posture management platform, C3M Cloud Control, which automates cloud security management, giving actionable cloud security intelligence, and enforcing best practices in both single and multi-cloud environments.

“Gaining complete control over all the identities, their access and privileges is challenging because of the large number of permissions in a typical enterprise infrastructure. There are also several thousands of identities that have distinct permissions to access multiple resources. Add to this mix, developers who spin up environments hastily and grant excess entitlements and it quickly becomes impossible to manage and govern these identities manually,“ says Van Vuuren.

“We’re excited to be able to offer the C3M range of solutions to our reseller base who are looking for innovative and leading edge technologies to protect their cloud-first customer base.”

Viswanathan adds: “We are delighted to have appointed Corr-Serve for the southern African market. It is key for us to ensure our channel and customers are supported by a team that knows the dynamics of the region and is locally present to support sales, while providing training, technical expertise, and consulting services in the local time zone and language.”

Corr-Serve will be launching a series of educational webinars in the coming months showcasing how effective C3M’s Cloud Control and Access Control can help organisations truly enable and understand their security and compliance posture when embracing the values of the public cloud.