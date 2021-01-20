Check Point Software achieves Canalys ‘Champion’ status

Check Point Software Technologies has been named as a ‘Champion’ in the 2020 Canalys EMEA Channel Leadership Matrix, in recognition of its excellence in channel management, partner support and engagement over the past year.

Check Point achieved ‘Champion’ status in the Canalys Leadership Matrix following positive feedback from partners on its enhanced channel program that was introduced early in 2020, and because of its close support for partners during the pandemic in helping them adapt their marketing and customer engagement activities to new working patterns.

Check Point’s effective channel account management, quality of technical support, and the range of useful tools on its partner portal were specifically praised by partners. The company’s recent launch of its Distribution Marketplace Program with Arrow Electronics and Ingram Micro, which helps partners reach new customers and sectors with Check Point’s cloud security solutions was also highlighted.

“Partners are key to Check Point’s growth strategy so it’s fantastic to be named as a Channel champion by Canalys, especially as the position is based directly on partners’ opinions,” says Frank Rauch, Check Point’s head of worldwide channels. “It’s particularly significant because of the unprecedented challenges that we have all faced during 2020.

“We were determined to continue delivering the best growth opportunities, support and rewards in the industry during the pandemic, and this citation recognizes the hard work by our teams over the past year to make this happen. I want to personally thank all of our partners who provided great feedback and showed confidence in Check Point.”

Rankings in the Canalys Leadership Matrix are based on partners’ feedback via Canalys channel community site, Candefero. This is together with a detailed independent analysis of vendor channel strategies, investments, execution and planned initiatives by experienced Canalys analysts. In 2020, the Leadership Matrix also recognised vendors’ work in driving growth and supporting their partners’ most urgent needs through the Covid-19 pandemic, including supply, communication, financial support and account management. Channel partners are asked to rate vendors across the 10 most important areas of channel management (such as ease of doing business, profitability, support, and marketing).