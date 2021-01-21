Altron Systems Integration joins NVidia partner network

Altron Systems Integration (ASI) has joined the NVidia Partner Network (NPN), becoming the first Compute DGX partner and solutions provider in South Africa.

ASI has joined NPN as a Solution Provider focusing on the Compute and Compute DGX competencies, serving customers across Southern Africa in their AI journey. This gives ASI access to the latest hardware, trainings, technical documentation, technical specialists, and interesting promotions for its customers, and allows the business to distribute Nvidia’s AI solutions across Africa.

“Nvidia’s expertise in building end-to-end AI and data science solutions and frameworks enable every enterprise to realise their AI potential,” says Leslie Moodley, MD of Altron Systems Integration. “As an NPN member, Altron plans to leverage NVidia expertise and accelerated computing technology to better serve our customers in their AI journey.”

Nvidia’s invention of the graphics processing unit (GPU) in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionised parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI – the next era of computing – with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world.

NVidia set out 26 years ago to transform computer graphics and fueled by the massive growth of the gaming market and its insatiable demand for better 3D graphics, evolved the GPU into a computer brain at the intersection of virtual reality, high performance computing, and artificial intelligence.

ASI supports customers located across South Africa in their efforts to incorporate AI into their infrastructure and software solutions. As an NPN member, Altron has access to NVIDIA AI technology, training, and specialists, as well as customer promotions and events.

“NVidia has evolved the GPU into a computer brain at the intersection of virtual reality, high performance computing, and AI,” says Alfred Manhart, vice-president: channel at NVIDIA. “Becoming an NPN member will enable Altron Systems Integration to take advantage of NVIDIA’s supercharged GPU computing platform, allowing customers the opportunity to accelerate discovery that prevents disease, builds smart cities, and revolutionise analytics.”

ASI supports businesses in South Africa’s ongoing drive towards digital transformation. This is achieved by providing existing and prospective customers with exposure to Altron’s entire range of ICT products, services, and solutions.