Search is on for new VMware CEO

VMware’s board of directors has initiated a search for a new CEO a decision by Pat Gelsinger to step down from the position, effective 12 February 2021, to lead Intel as its new CEO.

Zane Rowe, VMware’s chief financial officer, has been appointed Interim CEO. Gelsinger will continue to serve on the VMware board of directors.

“I speak for the VMware Board of Directors, executive management and employees in expressing our gratitude to Pat for his leadership at VMware, and we are thrilled to keep him on as a member of the Board,” comments Michael Dell, VMware chairman of the Board.

“As CEO for the past eight years, Pat led the company’s tremendous growth and expansion and built a solid foundation for future innovation.

“Zane has been a key strategic partner to Pat during this time of growth. His deep knowledge of the company and strong relationships will lead the team well through the transition period.”

Gelsinger adds: “It has been the honor of my lifetime to serve as the CEO of VMware. We have transformed the global technology landscape for the better, and I am confident that the company will continue to excel as they enable customers with the digital foundation for an unpredictable world.

“My sincere and heartfelt thanks to Team VMware, our customers, and our partners for some of the most rewarding years of my career.”

Rowe comments: “Pat led the company in expanding our core virtualization footprint and broadening our capabilities to cloud, networking, 5G/edge and security, while almost tripling revenue to nearly $12 billion.

“VMware remains focused on helping customers optimize their digital infrastructure – from app modernisation and multi-cloud to networking, security and digital workspaces. We look forward to continued growth and innovation across our technology offerings.”

VMware’s board of directors is initiating a global executive search process to name a permanent CEO, led by Paul Sagan, lead independent VMware board member and chair of the compensation and corporate governance committee.

“VMware’s business is in good hands with a proven, experienced management team, and the company’s strategic priorities are aligned with what enterprise customers require in these unprecedented times,” says Sagan.

Gelsinger previously spent 30 years at Intel serving in various leadership roles, including chief technology officer.