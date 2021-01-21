Work from home drives new phishing threats

Work-related email subjects such as corporate policy changes are becoming more popular with the coronavirus pandemic continuing to keep more people working from home.

According to KnowBe4’s Q4 2020 top-clicked phishing report, during the fourth quarter, real phishing emails that were reported to IT departments related to working from home are on the rise.

Social media messages are another area of concern when it comes to phishing, and LinkedIn phishing messages dominate as the top social media email subject to watch out for, holding the number one spot at 47%.

“It’s no surprise that phishing attacks related to working from home are increasing given that many countries around the world have seen their employees working from home offices for nearly a year now,” says Stu Sjouwerman, CEO of KnowBe4.

“Just because employees may be more used to their home office environment doesn’t mean that they can let their guard down. The bad guys deploy manipulative attacks intended to strike certain emotions to cause end users to skip critical thinking and go straight for that detrimental click.”

In Q4 2020, KnowBe4 examined tens of thousands of email subject lines from simulated phishing tests. The organisation also reviewed ‘in-the-wild’ email subject lines that show actual emails users received and reported to their IT departments as suspicious.

The top 10 general email subjects were:

Password Check Required Immediately

Touch base on meeting next week

Vacation Policy Update

COVID-19 Remote Work Policy Update

Important: Dress Code Changes

Scheduled Server Maintenance — No Internet Access

De-activation of [[email]] in process

Please review the leave law requirements

You have been added to a team in Microsoft Teams

Company Policy Notification: COVID-19 – Test & Trace Guidelines

When investigating ‘in-the-wild’ email subject lines, KnowBe4 found the most common throughout Q4 2020 included:

IT: Annual Asset Inventory

Changes to your health benefits

Twitter: Security alert: new or unusual Twitter login

Amazon: Action Required | Your Amazon Prime Membership has been declined

Zoom: Scheduled Meeting Error

Google Pay: Payment sent

Stimulus Cancellation Request Approved

Microsoft 365: Action needed: update the address for your Xbox Game Pass for Console subscription

RingCentral is coming!

Workday: Reminder: Important Security Upgrade Required