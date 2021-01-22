Cyber security skills shortage grows

The cyber security industry is currently facing a monumental shortfall in security professionals, with a lack of capable, fresh, new talent within the industry.

In the latest (ISC)2 report from the International Information System Security Certification Consortium, it is stated that the cyber security sector suffered a shortage of 4,07-million during 2019. Now at 3,12-million, the industry comprises of 700 000 security professionals. The ISC has put this skill shortage down to an ‘uncertain demand due to the economic impact of Covid-19.

Not only are existing cyber security professionals stretched, but the industry needs to grow by 89% worldwide and 41% in the US to fill the talent gap, according to the ISC.

The report highlights that, amid a need of professionals, current security teams are also at risk, as cuts are made in a bid to shave down IT departments amidst the ambiguity of remote working. Leaving companies more vulnerable than they may realise.

Right now, cyber security, and the teams supporting it, can mean the difference between the collapse of a hospital, a power station crisis, or the distribution of fake or distorted global news. Each of these attacks can cause untold damage – sometimes even death, as a consequence of corrupt systems preventing employees, including medical staff, doing their jobs.

But, while there may be a shortage right now, digital infrastructure is also a high priority, which means that in the long run, job security in cyber looks promising.

According to The US Bureau of Labor Statistics, “cybersecurity jobs are among the fastest-growing career areas nationally”. Jobs in cyber security are expected to grow 31% through 2029, over seven times faster than the US’s national average job growth of 4%.