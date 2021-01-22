Ricoh Europe collaborates with Zebra

Ricoh has signed an agreement with Zebra Technologies in Europe to provide Ricoh’s managed print services (MPS) customers with a single point of contact for all label printing requirements.

Ricoh Europe will leverage its proven EMEA-wide service capabilities and extensive engineering network to support existing fleets of Zebra label printing devices, wherever they are based. This collaboration is set to benefit logistics, retail, healthcare and manufacturing businesses in particular.

Label printers are critical to day-to-day business operations. Barcode labels and RFID tags identify products and packages, enabling them to be tracked around the world. Working with Zebra will provide Ricoh Europe with even greater customer visibility through monitoring and reporting.

David Mills, CEO of Ricoh Europe, says: “This announcement will significantly benefit our managed print services customers. In addition to reaffirming our position as a digital services company, this collaboration demonstrates how we support customers in unifying their environments to ensure more seamless and efficient ways of working.”