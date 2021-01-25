Bluegrass Digital wins top app developer recognition

When it comes to app development, Bluegrass Digital is an industry leader and one of the most trusted development agencies. From new start-ups to established businesses, clients trust Bluegrass Digital and its expert team to build apps.

Bluegrass Digital provides digital transformation and world-class delivery, helping clients drive business growth through insights through data, user experience, innovation and technology built to scale.

With a proven track record in providing digital solutions, Bluegrass Digital is widely recognised as one of the top app and software developers. According to the leading B2B ratings and reviews platform Clutch, the company is one of Africa’s top service providers and amongst the best .NET developers.

Clutch, the leading B2B ratings and reviews firm, has ranked Bluegrass Digital amongst the top 1000 B2B companies globally. The Clutch 1000 list is the most exclusive award, representing only the top 1% of companies listed on the site.

The market research firm has also recognised Bluegrass Digital as ‘Top Mobile App Developer’ for two consecutive years and ‘Top B2B Firms’ for 2020. Clutch ranks firms based on a unique methodology that evaluates a firm based on technical capabilities, market presence and verified client reviews.

Bluegrass Digital is also on the list of Top 10 Software Development Companies in Cape Town. Top Software Companies is an online platform that highlights the list of most trusted web and app development companies around the world.

Additionally, The Manifest has ranked Bluegrass Digital as the ‘Top 20 Mobile App Developers in South Africa’.

Bluegrass CEO Nick Durrant says the company has consistently strived to deliver the best apps and digital solutions to its clients. “These rankings are testimony of our accomplishments and we are extremely proud of this recognition.”

“Our success is attributed to our amazing clients. With over 20 years of experience and a proven track record, Bluegrass Digital offers expert knowledge and its unique offering that is centred on service delivery excellence,” he concludes.