DCC appointed Lenovo commercial distributor for SA

Drive Control Corporation (DCC) has taken on the distribution of Lenovo’s entire commercial portfolio, with immediate effect.

The move follows DCC winning Lenovo Africa’s PCG SADC Distributor of the Year award, the company has been appointed an official commercial distributor for Lenovo’s SMB products in South Africa, adding this portfolio to the existing tablet range.

“Our appointment undoubtedly represents an exciting next chapter in our relationship with Lenovo which has in the last two years seen our business making substantial inroads into the SADC region. We intend to build on this success, providing the same level of professional service and product delivery to Lenovo’s South African channel partners,” comments Jenny Rex, sales director at DCC.

“At Lenovo, we understand the fundamental role that our partners play in our business operations, specifically when it comes to connecting us to our valued customers,” says Thibault Dousson, country GM at Lenovo.

“To us, our partners are an extension of our very own teams, and for this reason, I am delighted to add Drive Control Corporation as a distributor in South Africa.

“I have no doubt that DCC will drive continued success for Lenovo across the SADC region,” Dousson adds. “The insights and tools that we provide all of our partners will ensure that DCC are equipped to provide our customers with an unrivaled service timeously, effectively and with greater value.”

Lenovo’s SA channel partners will be supported by a DCC team that includes new team members from the industry. DCC features an extensive national distribution infrastructure, with branches across the country and significant Lenovo product stock holding.

DCC will in the next few months continue to ramp up its marketing endeavours, training and stock holding, ensuring that Lenovo’s products are readily available and supported by a team that offers an important advantage in a competitive marketplace.