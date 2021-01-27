Bookkeeper / Mornings only

Jan 27, 2021

Bookkeeping (online accounting programs)

  • Capture debtors’ invoices
  • Capture suppliers’ invoices
  • Capture bank statement transactions
  • Capture credit card statements
  • Capture foreign bank statements including FOREX issues
  • Monthly intercompany loan account recons
  • Fixed Asset register
  • Asset finance recons and processing
  • Monthly journals including Salary journals, Depreciation, Work-In-Progress
  • VAT recons, calculations and submissions
  • Recon of balance sheet items on a monthly basis
  • Check accuracy of invoices (Company name, VAT number etc)
  • General Finance queries and admin
  • Creditor Recons
  • Calculation of foreign receipts / payments and forex gains / losses

CIPC (Companies’ regulatory authority)

  • Prepare and submit Annual Returns
  • Make all company changes as and when required
  • Open new companies

Desired Experience & Qualification

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

  • A Qualification or equivalent experience in a relevant accounting field.
  • At least 5 years’ relevant professional experience in the accounting field.
  • Essential is to be able to demonstrable experience with online accounting software packages including Xero and Sage online. As well as experience with Quickbooks.
  • Previous experience at an accounting practice will be beneficial.

BEHAVIOURAL SKILLS:

  • Have exceptional interpersonal and strong two-way communication skills.
  • You’re focused and proactive.
  • You conduct yourself in a professional manner
  • Very organised
  • Excellent communication and leadership skills.
  • Ability to plan, multi-task and manage time effectively.
  • Have excellent analytical, problem solving and consulting/communication capabilities and demonstrate the ability to collaborate and communicate effectively with team members.
  • Resolves and/or escalates issues in a timely fashion.

Desired Skills:

  • Accounting
  • xero
  • sage online
  • Xero Accounting Software
  • Accounting software
  • Book-keeping
  • Cashbook
  • Ledger
  • Bank Reconciliation
  • Balance Sheet

About The Employer:

A small accounting practice is looking for a half day bookkeeper to join in the Northcliff area however during the course of the year will be moving to the East Rand area.

Learn more/Apply for this position