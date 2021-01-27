Bookkeeper / Mornings only

Bookkeeping (online accounting programs)
- Capture debtors’ invoices
- Capture suppliers’ invoices
- Capture bank statement transactions
- Capture credit card statements
- Capture foreign bank statements including FOREX issues
- Monthly intercompany loan account recons
- Fixed Asset register
- Asset finance recons and processing
- Monthly journals including Salary journals, Depreciation, Work-In-Progress
- VAT recons, calculations and submissions
- Recon of balance sheet items on a monthly basis
- Check accuracy of invoices (Company name, VAT number etc)
- General Finance queries and admin
- Creditor Recons
- Calculation of foreign receipts / payments and forex gains / losses
CIPC (Companies’ regulatory authority)
- Prepare and submit Annual Returns
- Make all company changes as and when required
- Open new companies
Desired Experience & Qualification
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
- A Qualification or equivalent experience in a relevant accounting field.
- At least 5 years’ relevant professional experience in the accounting field.
- Essential is to be able to demonstrable experience with online accounting software packages including Xero and Sage online. As well as experience with Quickbooks.
- Previous experience at an accounting practice will be beneficial.
BEHAVIOURAL SKILLS:
- Have exceptional interpersonal and strong two-way communication skills.
- You’re focused and proactive.
- You conduct yourself in a professional manner
- Very organised
- Excellent communication and leadership skills.
- Ability to plan, multi-task and manage time effectively.
- Have excellent analytical, problem solving and consulting/communication capabilities and demonstrate the ability to collaborate and communicate effectively with team members.
- Resolves and/or escalates issues in a timely fashion.
Desired Skills:
- Accounting
- xero
- sage online
- Xero Accounting Software
- Accounting software
- Book-keeping
- Cashbook
- Ledger
- Bank Reconciliation
- Balance Sheet
About The Employer:
A small accounting practice is looking for a half day bookkeeper to join in the Northcliff area however during the course of the year will be moving to the East Rand area.