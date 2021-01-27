Bookkeeper / Mornings only

Bookkeeping (online accounting programs)

Capture debtors’ invoices

Capture suppliers’ invoices

Capture bank statement transactions

Capture credit card statements

Capture foreign bank statements including FOREX issues

Monthly intercompany loan account recons

Fixed Asset register

Asset finance recons and processing

Monthly journals including Salary journals, Depreciation, Work-In-Progress

VAT recons, calculations and submissions

Recon of balance sheet items on a monthly basis

Check accuracy of invoices (Company name, VAT number etc)

General Finance queries and admin

Creditor Recons

Calculation of foreign receipts / payments and forex gains / losses

CIPC (Companies’ regulatory authority)

Prepare and submit Annual Returns

Make all company changes as and when required

Open new companies

Desired Experience & Qualification

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

A Qualification or equivalent experience in a relevant accounting field.

At least 5 years’ relevant professional experience in the accounting field.

Essential is to be able to demonstrable experience with online accounting software packages including Xero and Sage online. As well as experience with Quickbooks.

Previous experience at an accounting practice will be beneficial.

BEHAVIOURAL SKILLS:

Have exceptional interpersonal and strong two-way communication skills.

You’re focused and proactive.

You conduct yourself in a professional manner

Very organised

Excellent communication and leadership skills.

Ability to plan, multi-task and manage time effectively.

Have excellent analytical, problem solving and consulting/communication capabilities and demonstrate the ability to collaborate and communicate effectively with team members.

Resolves and/or escalates issues in a timely fashion.

Desired Skills:

Accounting

xero

sage online

Xero Accounting Software

Accounting software

Book-keeping

Cashbook

Ledger

Bank Reconciliation

Balance Sheet

About The Employer:

A small accounting practice is looking for a half day bookkeeper to join in the Northcliff area however during the course of the year will be moving to the East Rand area.

