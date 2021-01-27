C#.NET Software Developer/Engineer (Intermediate and Senior) – Pipeline at Capitec Bank Ltd

This advert is purposed at attracting talent for future dated opportunities.
Purpose Statement
- To analyse business or system requirements and data to enhance understanding of the banking environment.
- Responsible for the development, deployment and support of systems within the IT environment, according to specifications and standards within the SDLC.
Experience
- Intermediate level: Minimum 3 years’ solid proven experience in software development using the below technologies:
- Senior level: Minimum 5 years’ solid proven experience in software development using the below technologies:
- C#
- .NET Framework
- SQL 2005 and higher
- ASP.NET
- MVVM or MVC design patterns
- WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation)
- WCF (Windows Communication Foundation)
- XAML
- Object Orientation Development and Methodologies
- Understanding of SOA
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Software Development
Knowledge
Min:
- Must have detailed knowledge of:
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Application development
- Testing practices
Ideal:
- Knowledge of:
- UML
- Systems analysis and design
- Banking systems environment
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Contactable via own mobile phone
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.