C#.NET Software Developer/Engineer (Intermediate and Senior) – Pipeline at Capitec Bank Ltd

This advert is purposed at attracting talent for future dated opportunities.

Purpose Statement

To analyse business or system requirements and data to enhance understanding of the banking environment.

Responsible for the development, deployment and support of systems within the IT environment, according to specifications and standards within the SDLC.

Experience

Intermediate level: Minimum 3 years’ solid proven experience in software development using the below technologies:

Minimum 3 years’ solid proven experience in software development using the below technologies: Senior level: Minimum 5 years’ solid proven experience in software development using the below technologies: C# .NET Framework SQL 2005 and higher ASP.NET MVVM or MVC design patterns WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation) WCF (Windows Communication Foundation) XAML Object Orientation Development and Methodologies Understanding of SOA

Minimum 5 years’ solid proven experience in software development using the below technologies:

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Software Development

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of: IT systems development processes (SDLC) Application development Testing practices



Ideal:

Knowledge of: UML Systems analysis and design Banking systems environment



Skills

Communications Skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

Contactable via own mobile phone

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

Learn more/Apply for this position