Delivery Manager (Data) (Financial Services) at Parvana

Delivery Manager (Data) (Financial Services) (Parvana)

About the Client:

Our client is South Africaâ€™s leading digital financial institution that enables over 13.5 million clients to transact, save, insure and access credit in real-time. They currently have more than 840 branches and over 13 500 employees and are still growing. Growth is focused not only on clients, but also on employees, who have access to training and development opportunities to help them unlock their full potential. Our client employs passionate people who excel in a rapidly-changing digital environment and consistently deliver value.

Responsibilities:

Stakeholder Management / Engagement:

Single point of contact between the team and the business. Build and maintain positive and productive relationships with stakeholders. Establishing collaborative partnerships and relationships with multiple teams. Providing updates of initiative and project status, key deliverables & milestones to stakeholders.

Building and Establishing Data & Analytics:

Providing and applying data and analytics expertise, input and direction. Combining business and technical know-how to identify / develop opportunities. Creating a common language and understanding between business stakeholders and the technical and analytical teams.

Data and Analytics Delivery Management:

Responsible for delivery, including: planning, budgeting, directing and coordinating all activities. Aligning data and analytics priorities. Driving / supporting teams in adopting / applying Agile. Ensuring teams understand and use Jira correctly and consistently. Managing the resourcing and capacity planning. Implementing contingency planning where required. Preparing status reports and keeping management informed. Managing the teamâ€™s delivery in accordance with the SDLC. Identifying, developing and implementing techniques and processes. Leading and overseeing project and initiative activity.

Strategic and Operational Management:

Collaborate with the team to plan / prioritise specific initiatives. Assist and cooperate with the coordination of work. Capacity / delivery planning. Internal daily, weekly and monthly reporting. Actively build / establish relationships. Updating the team on delivery, opportunities, challenges and stakeholders.

People Management:

Empowering team members to work across organizational boundaries. Promoting team collaboration / innovation, sharing of knowledge, etc. Building and developing a change accepting culture. Creating a collective of shared knowledge and expertise. Ensuring the allocation of resources. Liaising with managers for the provision of shared service resources.

Team Management and Development:

Line and operational management. Performance management. Providing performance information to the relevant managers. Collaborating with the managers to ensure mentoring and coaching. Collaborating and assisting managers with the people budget. Applying leadership behaviours and creating an environment of knowledge transfer, motivation and personal development.

Acting as the Chief Technical Product Owner:

Technical support representative at the Chief Product Owner forum.



Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Information Management (Master’s degree preferred).

Skills / Requirements:

7 – 10 yearsâ€™ experience within a Delivery role (Data / technology or business initiatives).

At least 2 yearsâ€™ experience within a management role environment focusing on team development and client interaction.

Understanding the SDLC / DPLC.

Preferably previous experience as a Data Product owner or Delivery Manager

Experience with the following: Working in a fast paced, complex environment. Project / task planning and execution at a large scale within an Agile environment. Resource capacity planning using a shared pool of resources.

Proven track record of delivering on complex data and analytics projects.

Proof of concept experience.

Problem solving using data analytics.

Proven track record of business relationship management at all levels, especially at a senior / executive level.

Practical experience in applying Agile way of working methodologies.

Functional knowledge of business areas in the portfolio.

Systems Development Life Cycle.

Solid understanding of end-to-end data and analytics environments.

Experience with analytics, data architecture and big data.

People management practices.

HR and development processes and practices.

Knowledge of IT within the banking industry.

