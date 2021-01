Diesel/Motor Mechanic

Location:Bloemfontein

Description:

A qualified artisan with a diesel mechanic trade certificate.

Specific Outputs:

Repaired and maintained vehicle or other engines & related mechanical components

Tested vehicle or other engines & related mechanical components

Tuned engines to achieve smoother running

Retested systems incl, road testing

Minimum Experience

4-5 years relevant experience

Minimum qualifications:

N3 Diesel Mechanic Trade Certificate

Additional Requirements:

Vehicle maintenance skills

Mechanical component / parts / engines knowledge

Employer & Job Benefits:

n/a

Learn more/Apply for this position