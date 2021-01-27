Hospital General Manager

Hospital General Manager- JOHANNESBURG, Hospital Division

Reporting Structure-Regional Director

Summary of the Position:

The Hospital General Manager is accountable for the leadership of the business unit and site EXCO, to ensure the sustainable performance of the site, alignment to the company’s values and fostering a culture of inclusivity and empowerment.

The incumbent is further responsible for the development and implementation of the hospital strategy in line with company’s strategic themes.

The incumbent will also be responsible for scanning and interpreting macro and micro environments to implement and drive strategies that will capitalize on opportunities and mitigate potential risks to the business.

The incumbent will be responsible for building and enhancing the relationships with existing medical doctors and liaise with a complex network of stakeholders to ensure business growth and business unit sustainability.

KEY WORK OUTPUT AND ACCOUNTABILITIES/Strategic direction

Demonstrate leadership by conveying a strong sense of commitment to the company’s values.

Provide strategic direction and implement key performance areas for the business unit.

Identify areas for change and new business opportunities for the business unit as potential growth areas.

New business development

Develop a stakeholder strategy for business growth and new development, specific to new doctors and specialists.

Refer potential new business opportunities to the Regional Director for further consideration.

Locate or propose potential business opportunities by contacting potential doctors and specialist and discovering and exploring opportunities.

Analyse business relationships, determining due diligence requirements and measuring risks.

Environmental Scanning

Investigate the economic conditions surrounding business activity such as industry trends and competition, including but not limited to legislative and regulatory aspects.

Identify marketing opportunities by identifying consumer requirements; defining market, competitor’s share, and competitor’s strengths and weaknesses; forecasting projected business and establishing targeted market share.

Understand brand strategies and develop and execute targeted initiatives to build brand loyalty and to showcase the company’s value proposition.

Stay abreast of industry related events, publications, and announcements.

Stay abreast of on-going projects in the health sector in terms of scope, funding and delivery models.

Business plan development

Maintain and assist with developing a detailed business plan to ensure effective accomplishment of potential income and market share growth.

Understand the financial fundamentals of the healthcare industry in depth.

Branding and marketing

Be a custodian for the company’s brand and align products, services, day to day activities and customer interactions with overall brand value propositions to drive the consistent delivery of brand promise through culture, systems, attitudes and external relationships.

Understand customer / brand strategies and develop / execute customer specific, joint business plans with strategic initiatives, tactical implementation and KPIs.

Financial management

Secure and manage sufficient financial resources to facilitate business development or expansion.

Conduct opportunity viability assessments.

Develop and achieve financial objectives for the business unit, aligned to the Regional and Group targets.

Operational delivery

Initiate and implement operational activities of the business unit aimed at delivering best patient experience; best outcomes; most cost effective; whilst ensuring that employees remain engaged.

Ensure best and safest patient care.

Financial and people planning

Ensure operational efficiency which includes the management of the financial indicators and drivers of the business.

Prepare annual funding estimates, forecasting the demand for services and allocating budgets.

Improve and maintain delivery of the health service by planning the services and accounting for the cost of care and the distribution of staff.

Build stakeholder relationships

Work effectively and co-operatively with others to establish and maintain good working relationships that are mutually beneficial.

Display a professional attitude when responding to potential business partner’s requirements.

Maintain customer intimacy through building relationships with doctors and external providers to build patient loyalty.

Be a brand ambassador and represent the Hospital by attending networking and industry events.

Ensure broad communication to members of the community, local interest groups, local politicians, industrial associations and the media in relation to promote the business unit and the services provided.

Act as liaison officer between the Hospital Board and health authorities.

Maintain active participation and membership in networking with organizations.

Transformation and people management

Champion the Leading and strategically lead through a culture of inclusivity.

Create and maintain a positive environment where the differences of others are recognized, understood, and valued, so that all can reach their full potential and maximize their contributions.

Ensure achievement of transformation goals as set out by the Board of Social Ethics.

Provide timely guidance and feedback to direct report to help strengthen skill areas and leverage potential.

Provide training and development opportunities for the respective teams aligned to the team’s core function.

Establish the business unit to be an employer of choice to attract and retain the best talent to achieve group objectives.

Manage the performance and delivery of all direct reports.

Recognise and reward performance appropriately.

Skills Profile

Education:

A relevant 3 year Bachelor’s Degree or related qualification equivalent to NQF level 7.

A Post Graduate degree or related NQF level 8 qualification will be advantageous.

Work Experience

Minimum 5 years’ experience in a Senior Managerial position, preferably in a hospital environment and /or service related environment.

Demonstrated ability to build senior strategic partnerships.

Ability to grow market share and / or meet business targets.

Ability to present business proposals to senior executives and stakeholders.

Proficiency in stakeholder relationship management.

Strong and persuasive negotiating skills.

Resilience within a complex and challenging environment.

Knowledge

Sound financial knowledge is essential.

A detailed understanding of financial and business management principles.

Good knowledge of the healthcare industry.

Research and trend analysis.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Understanding of government and private partnerships essential.

Proficient understanding of legislative and business climate pertaining to healthcare.

Please note – if you have not heard back from us within 4 weeks please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

bachelors degree

postgraduate degree

hospital environment

5 years senior managerial experience

management skills

general manager

medical

meet business targets

grow market share

hospital industry

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Clinic & Hospital

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Hospital industry within the private secto

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position