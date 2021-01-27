How people moved around their cities in 2020

A new report from mobility specialist Moovit, its 2020 Global Public Transport Report, gives a comprehensive breakdown of how people moved around their cities last year, including Covid-19’s harsh blow on public and shared transportation usage.

The annual report brings together data analysis from tens of millions of trip requests performed by Moovit app users with user research in 104 cities across 28 countries. It offers transportation agencies and municipalities the ability to gain insights into what riders need to feel safe.

Moovit’s millions of app users around the world make it uniquely positioned to provide behavioural mobility insights that answer the many questions about transportation usage, especially as it has been impacted by Covid-19.

Data revealed in the 2020 Global Public Transport Report indicates that public and shared transportation riders are open to new transit options that are considered safe and convenient, such as future robotaxi services.

Moovit’s 2020 report includes two new categories: Covid-19 impact on public transit usage, and mobile payment demand for mass transit rides. Additional report metrics include the duration of a one-way public transit commute, wait time at stops/stations, walking distance as part of a one-way commute, number of transfers, total trip distance, rider feedback, plus micro-mobility (bike and scooter) usage frequency, including why it’s used and barriers to adoption.

“We’re living in a time where data is more important than ever before,” says Yovav Meydad, Moovit’s chief growth and marketing officer. “Especially in the public transportation industry, big data can help cities and transit agencies gain insights into what riders need in order to increase mass transit use. We’re excited to release our annual Global Public Transport Report, which includes insights from riders themselves on what they need in order to feel safe riding public transportation. This report is a great tool for transit agencies, operators and municipalities to learn about the services they can offer to fill in the gaps and keep their city running.”

The report includes findings from Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, New York-New Jersey, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue and Washington, D.C.-Baltimore metropolitan areas. It also features data from major cities in the Americas, Asia and Europe, including London, Paris, Barcelona, Singapore, São Paulo, Sydney and others.

The Global Public Transit Report revealed the following insights:

• Specifically due to Covid-19, 39% of American transit riders want to know how crowded a public transportation vehicle is before they board.

• Attributed significantly to stay-at-home orders, almost 50% of American transit riders are using public transportation less frequently or not at all.

• In the US, 46% of riders most likely or definitely want mobile payment methods for a safer mass transit journey. However, NYC has the highest Covid-19 related deaths among all US cities, yet 44% of New Yorkers are not interested in mobile payments for public transit.

• For the second year in a row, Miamians endured the longest public transit commute durations, while Pittsburgh riders enjoyed the shortest.

• In Los Angeles, 30% of riders wait at stops and stations for more than 20 minutes during a one-way commute — the worst in North America.