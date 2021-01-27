Inclusive Procurement Specialist

Our client based in Johannesburg is looking for an Inclusive Procurement Specialist to be responsible for implementing an over-arching the company’s Supply Chain Inclusive Procurement and responsible sourcing strategies, policies, procedures, standards and associated reporting.

Qualifications

A Bachelor’s Degree / Diploma in commerce / Economic or Human sciences

Project Management qualification

Post Graduate degree will be an advantage

Valid Driver’s License

Competencies

A thorough understanding of supply chain / procurement within a multinational organisation

The ability to develop procedures and guidelines using Microsoft tools

The ability to interface with and lead people across a global organisation

Excellent understanding of South African black economic empowerment legislation including the Mining Charter, BEE codes of good practice (DMR & DTI), the BEE Act and BEE sectoral charters as it relates to preferential procurement is critical.

The ability to think strategically and develop innovative approaches to ensure effective problem solving

Sound research skills and an ability to interpret information and provide informed recommendations based upon available information

Ability to numerically analyse and evaluate scenarios from various angles and identify and communicate insight and meaning from these scenarios

Understanding of local inclusive procurement policies and practices is an advantage

A broad understanding of the mining industry and host community is an advantage

Responsibilities

Ensure compliance during audits of local and BEE procurement processes and, if necessary, take corrective action for any non-compliance

Monitor local and BEE procurement performance and encourage and motivate improvement activities

Communicate any improvement activities to the company Coal South Africa share information on any local and BEE procurement developments

Identify opportunities to improve efficiencies

Oversee the administration, reporting and other matters including inter alia

Ensure systems are in place and reports are compiled (for internal and external use and presentation to management

Manage consultants and advisors who are supporting the business with BEE and / or local procurement advisory services

Assist in implementing and maintenance of centralized responsible sourcing procedures, checklists, guidelines

Provide regular management report tools in order to support and enable responsible sourcing in the business

Lead and support direct reports in the Inclusive Procurement function

Plan and manage team performance and output

Ensure career and succession planning of the team to ensure individual growth and excellence

Trusting and Collaborative working relationship

Authority to access information from ERP and other databases

Seeks and provides intelligence input towards BEE Compliance

Providing guidance in terms of BBBEE and Mining Charter legislation

Seeks and provides input for implementing above legislation

