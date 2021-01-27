Our client based in Johannesburg is looking for an Inclusive Procurement Specialist to be responsible for implementing an over-arching the company’s Supply Chain Inclusive Procurement and responsible sourcing strategies, policies, procedures, standards and associated reporting.
Qualifications
- A Bachelor’s Degree / Diploma in commerce / Economic or Human sciences
- Project Management qualification
- Post Graduate degree will be an advantage
- Valid Driver’s License
Competencies
- A thorough understanding of supply chain / procurement within a multinational organisation
- The ability to develop procedures and guidelines using Microsoft tools
- The ability to interface with and lead people across a global organisation
- Excellent understanding of South African black economic empowerment legislation including the Mining Charter, BEE codes of good practice (DMR & DTI), the BEE Act and BEE sectoral charters as it relates to preferential procurement is critical.
- The ability to think strategically and develop innovative approaches to ensure effective problem solving
- Sound research skills and an ability to interpret information and provide informed recommendations based upon available information
- Ability to numerically analyse and evaluate scenarios from various angles and identify and communicate insight and meaning from these scenarios
- Understanding of local inclusive procurement policies and practices is an advantage
- A broad understanding of the mining industry and host community is an advantage
Responsibilities
- Ensure compliance during audits of local and BEE procurement processes and, if necessary, take corrective action for any non-compliance
- Monitor local and BEE procurement performance and encourage and motivate improvement activities
- Communicate any improvement activities to the company Coal South Africa share information on any local and BEE procurement developments
- Identify opportunities to improve efficiencies
- Oversee the administration, reporting and other matters including inter alia
- Ensure systems are in place and reports are compiled (for internal and external use and presentation to management
- Manage consultants and advisors who are supporting the business with BEE and / or local procurement advisory services
- Assist in implementing and maintenance of centralized responsible sourcing procedures, checklists, guidelines
- Provide regular management report tools in order to support and enable responsible sourcing in the business
- Lead and support direct reports in the Inclusive Procurement function
- Plan and manage team performance and output
- Ensure career and succession planning of the team to ensure individual growth and excellence
- Trusting and Collaborative working relationship
- Authority to access information from ERP and other databases
- Seeks and provides intelligence input towards BEE Compliance
- Providing guidance in terms of BBBEE and Mining Charter legislation
- Seeks and provides input for implementing above legislation
