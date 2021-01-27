Instrumentation Technician at Elgin Fruit Juices (Pty) Limited

Elgin Fruit Juices (Pty) Limited, situated in Grabouw, is actively involved in the manufacturing of fruit concentrates that is supplied internationally and locally. We are and employer that promotes equal opportunities.

An Instrumentation Technician monthly-paid vacancy currently exists at Elgin Fruit Juices (Pty) Ltd.

THE MAIN TASKS OF THE INCUMBENT ARE THE FOLLOWING:

PLC Programming:

Siemens S7-300 F-CPU’s (Support, Develop & Implement Code)

Siemens S7-1500 F-CPU’s (Support, Develop & Implement Code)

SIMATIC STEP 7 Engineering Software

SIMATIC S7-STL

SIMATIC S7-SCL

SIMATIC S7-PLCSIM

SIMATIC HMI KTP700 Basic

SIMATIC HMI TP900 Comfort

SIMATIC Panel PC HMI IPC (Developed a Python Application communicating with PLC, SQL Database and FTP Server)

Siemens WinCC Flexible (Fault Finding)

Totally Integrated Automation Portal (TIA V13, V14, V15, V15.1) Siemens

Allen-Bradley (Compact Logix 5332E Controller)

RS Logic 5000

Bosch Rexroth (Modify & Implement Code)

Applicants must preferably meet the following requirements:

Minimum Matric / Grade 12 Certificate;

BEng – Mechatronics / National N Diploma – Instrumentation

Mechanical knowledge and experience in a production environment is a definite requirement;

Experience of juicing is highly recommended;

Excellent Communication Skills;

Willing to work shifts, standby and regular overtime.

Written applications must be submitted to the HR Officer on or before Sunday, 31 January 2021.

Applications can be emailed to [Email Address Removed]

If you have not received any feedback within 30 days of the closing date, you can assume that your application was unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Supervisory Skills

Conflict Management Skills

Excellent communication skills

PLC Siemens

Electrical Controls

Electrical installation work

Fault Finding

Problem Solving Skills

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years FMCG

5 to 10 years Instrument & Equipment Installation / Repair

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

13th Cheque

Incentive Bonus

