Instrumentation Technician at Elgin Fruit Juices (Pty) Limited

Elgin Fruit Juices (Pty) Limited, situated in Grabouw, is actively involved in the manufacturing of fruit concentrates that is supplied internationally and locally. We are and employer that promotes equal opportunities.
An Instrumentation Technician monthly-paid vacancy currently exists at Elgin Fruit Juices (Pty) Ltd.
THE MAIN TASKS OF THE INCUMBENT ARE THE FOLLOWING:
PLC Programming:
- Siemens S7-300 F-CPU’s (Support, Develop & Implement Code)
- Siemens S7-1500 F-CPU’s (Support, Develop & Implement Code)
- SIMATIC STEP 7 Engineering Software
- SIMATIC S7-STL
- SIMATIC S7-SCL
- SIMATIC S7-PLCSIM
- SIMATIC HMI KTP700 Basic
- SIMATIC HMI TP900 Comfort
- SIMATIC Panel PC HMI IPC (Developed a Python Application communicating with PLC, SQL Database and FTP Server)
- Siemens WinCC Flexible (Fault Finding)
- Totally Integrated Automation Portal (TIA V13, V14, V15, V15.1) Siemens
- Allen-Bradley (Compact Logix 5332E Controller)
- RS Logic 5000
- Bosch Rexroth (Modify & Implement Code)
Applicants must preferably meet the following requirements:
- Minimum Matric / Grade 12 Certificate;
- BEng – Mechatronics / National N Diploma – Instrumentation
- Mechanical knowledge and experience in a production environment is a definite requirement;
- Experience of juicing is highly recommended;
- Excellent Communication Skills;
- Willing to work shifts, standby and regular overtime.
Written applications must be submitted to the HR Officer on or before Sunday, 31 January 2021.
If you have not received any feedback within 30 days of the closing date, you can assume that your application was unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Supervisory Skills
- Conflict Management Skills
- Excellent communication skills
- PLC Siemens
- Electrical Controls
- Electrical installation work
- Fault Finding
- Problem Solving Skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years FMCG
- 5 to 10 years Instrument & Equipment Installation / Repair
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- 13th Cheque
- Incentive Bonus