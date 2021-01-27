Intermediate .NET Developer

Jan 27, 2021

Our client, a business enabler, is looking for an Intermediate Fullstack Developer with Fintech experience to join their dynamic team.

Education Required:

  • A relevant B.Sc or B.Com degree essential for this role

Culture Fit:

  • You are personable and well spoken.
  • Your values include integrity, truth, precision and proactivity
  • You’re able to stand your own in an academic, mentally challenging team environment.

Skills required:

  • .Net Core
  • Angular
  • Azure
  • SQL
  • Prior experience integrating with Sage One would be advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • .Net Core
  • Angular
  • Azure
  • SQL
  • Sage One integration

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

A global company ensuring their clients have a significant competitive advantage through the application of practical analytics and smart technologies.

Learn more/Apply for this position