Intermediate .NET Developer

Our client, a business enabler, is looking for an Intermediate Fullstack Developer with Fintech experience to join their dynamic team.

Education Required:

A relevant B.Sc or B.Com degree essential for this role

Culture Fit:

You are personable and well spoken.

Your values include integrity, truth, precision and proactivity

You’re able to stand your own in an academic, mentally challenging team environment.

Skills required:

.Net Core

Angular

Azure

SQL

Prior experience integrating with Sage One would be advantageous

Desired Skills:

.Net Core

Angular

Azure

SQL

Sage One integration

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A global company ensuring their clients have a significant competitive advantage through the application of practical analytics and smart technologies.

