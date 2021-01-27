Our client, in the FMCG industry, has an opportunity available for a Maintenance Manager in the Bloemfontein, Free State area.
Requirements:
- Relevant experience in applying job related concepts, techniques and processes at the required level
- Must come from FMCG preferably dairy, fresh goods
- Minimum 5 yrs relevant experience in maintenance management roll
- Trade tested Millwright with minimum N5
- Experience in maintenance of packaging and processing equipment
- Experience in working with senior management
- Computer literacy (Advanced)
- Code 08 Driver(s) license
KPAs:
- Ensure optimal maintenance approach and improvement techniques eg. OMM, RCM
- Ensure uninterrupted supply of energy and services to facility/branch
- Manage maintenance function, engineering store where applicable
- Plan and execute maintenance plan
- Manage the budget
- Maintain employee safety
- Participate in project management
Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.