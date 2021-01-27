Maintenance Manager

Our client, in the FMCG industry, has an opportunity available for a Maintenance Manager in the Bloemfontein, Free State area.

Requirements:

Relevant experience in applying job related concepts, techniques and processes at the required level

Must come from FMCG preferably dairy, fresh goods

Minimum 5 yrs relevant experience in maintenance management roll

Trade tested Millwright with minimum N5

Experience in maintenance of packaging and processing equipment

Experience in working with senior management

Computer literacy (Advanced)

Code 08 Driver(s) license

KPAs:

Ensure optimal maintenance approach and improvement techniques eg. OMM, RCM

Ensure uninterrupted supply of energy and services to facility/branch

Manage maintenance function, engineering store where applicable

Plan and execute maintenance plan

Manage the budget

Maintain employee safety

Participate in project management

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

