Maintenance Manager

Jan 27, 2021

Our client, in the FMCG industry, has an opportunity available for a Maintenance Manager in the Bloemfontein, Free State area.

Requirements:

  • Relevant experience in applying job related concepts, techniques and processes at the required level
  • Must come from FMCG preferably dairy, fresh goods
  • Minimum 5 yrs relevant experience in maintenance management roll
  • Trade tested Millwright with minimum N5
  • Experience in maintenance of packaging and processing equipment
  • Experience in working with senior management
  • Computer literacy (Advanced)
  • Code 08 Driver(s) license

KPAs:

  • Ensure optimal maintenance approach and improvement techniques eg. OMM, RCM
  • Ensure uninterrupted supply of energy and services to facility/branch
  • Manage maintenance function, engineering store where applicable
  • Plan and execute maintenance plan
  • Manage the budget
  • Maintain employee safety
  • Participate in project management

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

