Materials Planner at Amka Products (Pty) Ltd

Educational Requirements:

Matric

PPIM

Experience:

Minimum of 5 years in a FMCG environment as material planner

Job Description:

Determining material requirements through SAP (MRP) and placing orders accordingly

Ensuring consistent and adequate supply of materials for production

Maintain outstanding order reports with suppliers

Manage inventory targets in line with KPI’s

Manage supplier relationship

Achieve material availability to plan

Achieve production hit rate target

Manage Inventory at suppliers

Desired Skills:

Effective Communication

Problem Solving

Time Management

Organized

Production Planning

Supply Planning

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Amka Products (PTY) Ltd is an FMCG Business founded in Pretoria in the 1950’s. From the outset Amka has focused on the unique needs and opportunities inherent in Africa’s emerging markets.

The company specializes in the research development, manufacturing and marketing of products that meet consumer needs in Hair Care, Skin Care, Fragrance and Home care markets in over sixty countries around the world.

Distribution is achieved through chain stores, independent retailers, salons, wholesalers and buying groups. Amka operates from twelve facilities in Sunderland Ridge, Pretoria. Amka also runs a Hair & Skincare in Johannesburg.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

Medical Aid

Performance Bonus

