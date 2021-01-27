Materials Planner at Amka Products (Pty) Ltd

Educational Requirements:
- Matric
- PPIM
Experience:
- Minimum of 5 years in a FMCG environment as material planner
Job Description:
- Determining material requirements through SAP (MRP) and placing orders accordingly
- Ensuring consistent and adequate supply of materials for production
- Maintain outstanding order reports with suppliers
- Manage inventory targets in line with KPI’s
- Manage supplier relationship
- Achieve material availability to plan
- Achieve production hit rate target
- Manage Inventory at suppliers
Desired Skills:
- Effective Communication
- Problem Solving
- Time Management
- Organized
- Production Planning
- Supply Planning
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Amka Products (PTY) Ltd is an FMCG Business founded in Pretoria in the 1950’s. From the outset Amka has focused on the unique needs and opportunities inherent in Africa’s emerging markets.
The company specializes in the research development, manufacturing and marketing of products that meet consumer needs in Hair Care, Skin Care, Fragrance and Home care markets in over sixty countries around the world.
Distribution is achieved through chain stores, independent retailers, salons, wholesalers and buying groups. Amka operates from twelve facilities in Sunderland Ridge, Pretoria. Amka also runs a Hair & Skincare in Johannesburg.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension Fund
- Medical Aid
- Performance Bonus