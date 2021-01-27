Mechanical Engineer

Mechanical Engineer GCC Factories (steel, paper, sugar industry) (Durban, Cato Ridge) R70,000 per month

Steel company seeks a Mechanical Engineer with 10 years post qualification experience in Steel or related heavy industry is a must.

Years post ECSA approved candidate engineering programme and a GCC Factories, BEng / BSc Mechanical Engineering Degree and [URL Removed] SAIMechE. Computer literate (MS Office; SAP; PLC software (ABB and Siemens mostly)). Own reliable transport. African male and female. We are wanting someone who wants to be a hands-on Engineer, getting dirty, wearing overalls. Not looking for a person who wants to move into Management and sit behind a desk. The career path for this individual is an Engineer Manager position. So someone who has done Engineering but has gone on to do an MBA is probably not the right person as it is clear that they would want to move into Management. We are looking for candidates with Pressure equipment, mill cranes, hydraulics, fans and pumps and welding experience. On a daily basis you will be doing fault finding, assisting the maintenance employees, dealing with breakdowns, capex projects, writing specs, supplier visits and inspections as examples. We are looking for a Technical Master with loads of passing for Engineering. Someone out of the sugar industry, paper or steel with steel being first prize.

Email your CV to anthonyjobs at [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Pr.Eng

SAIMechE

ECSA

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years Mechanical Engineering

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Steel company

