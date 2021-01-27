Network Technician at Fourier Recruitment

Network Engineer position in Roodepoort with my client. Must have experience in Juniper, Cisco, HP and Fortigate. 5-10 years experience

Patching cross connects from service providers and configuring port channels for redundant links.

Co-ordinate scheduled maintenance for firmware upgrades on FortiGate firewalls and install Fortigates on the clients site if required.

Installing Dell switches with stacking/VLT implemented.

Managing tickets on helpdesk.

Be able to manage multiple sites (local and international) that communicate via MPLS or IPSEC.

Fortigate and HP Experience

Cisco Ceritified

Juniper Experience

HP Experience

Fortigate Experience

Own Transport

5-10 years experience

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

