Network Technician at Fourier Recruitment

Network Engineer position in Roodepoort with my client. Must have experience in Juniper, Cisco, HP and Fortigate. 5-10 years experience
- Patching cross connects from service providers and configuring port channels for redundant links.
- Co-ordinate scheduled maintenance for firmware upgrades on FortiGate firewalls and install Fortigates on the clients site if required.
- Installing Dell switches with stacking/VLT implemented.
- Managing tickets on helpdesk.
- Be able to manage multiple sites (local and international) that communicate via MPLS or IPSEC.
- Fortigate and HP Experience
Responsibilities not limited Minimum Requirements
- Cisco Ceritified
- Juniper Experience
- HP Experience
- Fortigate Experience
- Own Transport
- 5-10 years experience
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid