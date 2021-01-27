Network Technician at Fourier Recruitment

Jan 27, 2021

Network Engineer position in Roodepoort with my client. Must have experience in Juniper, Cisco, HP and Fortigate. 5-10 years experience 

  • Patching cross connects from service providers and configuring port channels for redundant links.
  • Co-ordinate scheduled maintenance for firmware upgrades on FortiGate firewalls and install Fortigates on the clients site if required.
  • Installing Dell switches with stacking/VLT implemented.
  • Managing tickets on helpdesk.
  • Be able to manage multiple sites (local and international) that communicate via MPLS or IPSEC.
  • Fortigate and HP Experience

Responsibilities not limited Minimum Requirements

  • Cisco Ceritified
  • Juniper Experience
  • HP Experience
  • Fortigate Experience
  • Own Transport 
  • 5-10 years experience 

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid

