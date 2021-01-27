Production Planner at Amka Products (Pty) Ltd

OUTSOURCED MANUFACTURING PLANNER:
Desired Work Experience and Knowledge:
- 5 to 10 years Producing / Directing in a FMCG environment
- Knowledge of MRP
Job description:
- Plan production at contract packers
- Manage contract packers
- Release bills and coordinate material uplift for free issue contract packers
- Manage and place orders for import finished goods
- Manage outstanding order with suppliers
- Manage inventory at contract packers
- Maintain inventory levels as set out in OGSM
- Achieve Service level to customer as set out in OGSM
Desired Skills:
- Problem Solving
- Time Management
- Organized
- Supply Planning
- Production Planning
- Effective Communication
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Amka Products (PTY) Ltd is an FMCG Business founded in Pretoria in the 1950’s. From the outset Amka has focused on the unique needs and opportunities inherent in Africa’s emerging markets.
The company specializes in the research development, manufacturing and marketing of products that meet consumer needs in Hair Care, Skin Care, Fragrance and Home care markets in over sixty countries around the world.
Distribution is achieved through chain stores, independent retailers, salons, wholesalers and buying groups. Amka operates from twelve facilities in Sunderland Ridge, Pretoria. Amka also runs a Hair & Skincare in Johannesburg.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension Fund
- Medical Aid
- Performance Bonus