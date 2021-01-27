Retail Investment Administrator – Discretionary Product Team – 12 months contract at Rory Mackie & Associates

This position is for a Retail Investment Administrator within our client’s Discretionary Product team. The role would entail administration for the Linked Investment Service Provider (LISP) and its related retail products namely Endowments, Tax Free Savings Accounts and Discretionary Unit Trust and ETF investments.

Key Responsibilities:

Working in a LISP administration environment

Upfront compliance of all instructions which includes FICA and FATCA verification for all new investments

Daily capturing of new client investments, unit transfers, switches, disinvestments, and changes to client static details

Main focus would be on discretionary products namely Endowments, Tax Free Savings Accounts and Unit Trust and ETF Investments

Responsible for maintaining detailed notes on all cases assigned and regular follow up for any outstanding requirements

Collaboration between the Administration Team and the Client Service Team

Maintain a good internal department relationship to ensure that you get the maximum support and collaboration

Identify gaps in processes and report this to the Head of Retail and Retail Manager

Understand and adhere to the appropriate policies, standards, and procedures applicable to the role

Understand and manage risks and risk events relevant to the role and immediately report any findings to the Retail Manager for discussion and resolution (FICA and FATCA)

Facilitate that all timing standards are maintained and that you report anomalies to the Admin Team Leaders to investigate

Maintain a healthy team spirit by assisting peers where needed

Required Qualification and Experience:

B. Com or equivalent undergraduate degree

At least 3-5 years’ experience in the Linked Investment Service Provider (LISP) administration environment

Experience in the following Financial Services industries is an advantage: LISP Collective Investment Schemes Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

An understanding of the death claims process for discretionary products is advantageous

A good understanding of the regulations governing endowments and tax-free savings accounts

Strong working knowledge of MS Word and Excel

Competencies Required:

Strong organisational skills – a passion for getting things done quickly and correctly

Strong attention to detail to ensure work is done right the first time

Ability to work both within a team and individually

Be a self-starter and must be proactive in taking ownership for their own learning and career development

Ability to manage multiple projects while prioritizing work assignments

