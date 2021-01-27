Retail Investment Administrator – Middle Office Administration – 12 month contract at Rory Mackie & Associates

This position is for a Retail Investment Administrator with a key focus on our client’s middle office administration team. The role would have a hybrid split between administration and accounting functions which, at a high level would include, the reconstruction of client accounts, reporting on incidents, provide administrative support to the authorisers and team leaders. The role is covered in Linked Investment Services Provider (LISP) and all its related retail products.

Key Responsibilities:

Working in a LISP administration environment

An understanding of upfront compliance, laws, and regulations of all instructions to identify whether all business requirements have been met

An understanding of the business processes to carry out the role

Producing reconstructions of client accounts where required and processing the administration of corrections

Liaise between the various departments in ensuring that the incident management process is adhered to within the SLA requirements of the business

Responsible for the accurate and complete recording and reporting of all incidents to management

Investigating and following up on all unallocated deposits in the inflow accounts. This will include communication in the most effective way with external parties to ensure that client monies are identified

Liaise and collaborate with the finance team and team leads to ensure that monies that should be invested are done within SLA

Provide administration assistance where required, which may include capturing of instructions

Provide support to the team leads of the Contractual and Discretionary product teams

Collaboration between the administration team and the Client Service Team

Maintain a good internal department relationship to ensure that you get the maximum support collaboration

Identify gaps in processes and report this to the Head of Retail Administration and Retail Manager

Understand and adhere to the appropriate policies, standards, and procedures applicable to the role

Understand and manage risks and risk events relevant to the role and immediately report any findings to the Retail Manager for discussion and resolution

Maintain a healthy team spirit by assisting peers where needed

Required Qualification and Experience:

B. Com or equivalent undergraduate degree

At least 3-5 years’ experience in the Linked Investment Service Provider (LISP) administration environment

Experience in the following Financial Services industries is an advantage: LISP Collective Investment Schemes Retirement Funds Linked Life Companies Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

A thorough understanding of the regulations around discretionary products, processes and required forms

A thorough understanding of the S14 and S37 (Directive 135) transfer process and required forms

A thorough understanding of the benefit process including retirement, death claims and withdrawals

A good understanding of the tax implications upon retirement / withdrawal

A good understanding of the regulations governing retirement funds and living annuities

Strong working knowledge of MS Word and Excel

Competencies Required:

Strong organisational skills – a passion for getting things done quickly and correctly

Ability to work both within a team and individually

Be a self-starter and must be proactive in taking ownership for their own learning and career development

Be discreet, professional, and well-spoken

Ability to manage multiple projects while prioritizing work assignments

Learn more/Apply for this position