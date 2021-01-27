SA startup CIRT signs global strategic alliance with Microsoft

South African Internet of Things (IoT) startup Consumption Information Real Time (CIRT) has entered into a multiyear strategic alliance with Microsoft.

As part of this agreement Microsoft will provide technical guidance, support and access to engineering resources, business development resources and integration of Company Solutions to Microsoft Azure.

In addition, once migration has taken place and the solutions are Commercial Marketplace transactable, the organisation will provide the benefits available through its Commercial Marketplace and associated programmes for which the Company Solutions qualify.

In return, CIRT will integrate Q-Hop, Fridgeloc Solution, Vaccloc and Temploc Cold Supply Chain Monitor Solution with Azure IoT Central and other relevant Azure and Microsoft Power BI Services as well as complete onboarding of all solutions to Azure Marketplace.

Ajay Lalu, co-founder and director atCIRT, says: “We are currently engaging with several global fuel retailers and a Mobile Network Operator to deploy our latest solution for retailers – Q-Hop.

“Q-Hop is a contactless and cashless retail experience for grocery, personal care and convenience retailers. The Q-Hop solution was developed during a hard lockdown in South Africa entirely virtually and proudly using local technology.

“Our alliance with Microsoft will give us the global platform to accelerate the deployment and continued evolution of our solutions. Microsoft have been an amazing strategic partner from the outset and have supported the development and deployment of our IoT solutions.”

“At a time when the needs of customers and businesses are constantly changing, the collaboration with CIRT is necessary. Many of our retail clients constantly seek innovative IoT solutions to help them create in-store and online experiences that build customer loyalty. The strategic alliance with CIRT will provide our global clients with access to a stream of innovative IoT solutions,” says Tony Shakib, IOT business acceleration GM at Microsoft.

CIRT deals with large enterprise clients like Anheuser-Busch InBev’s (AB InBev) South African subsidiary South African Breweries (SAB), where the organisation co-developed and deployed a pilot of its Fridgeloc Connected Cooler solution.

Microsoft Business Development teams have already started to work with CIRT on various go-to-market initiatives. CIRT’s latest solution – Vaccloc – monitors the cold supply chain for Covid-19 Vaccine distribution. It can link into a block chain platform giving complete transparency to doctors and patients, thereby ensuring the efficacy of the vaccine prior to administration. Cold supply chain monitoring is a significant issue especially in developing countries in Africa and South America due to distances that vaccine vials need to travel to get to patients.