Sales Executive at Gro-direct Rustenburg

An exciting and new opportunity has become available for a Sales representative. Our ideal candidate will be based in our Rustenburg branch. Our ideal candidate must be self-motivated, positive, and passionate about performance, a resilient individual who can think laterally and who has strong analytical and proven communication abilities.

Benefits of this opportunity:

Uncapped commissions and incentives – unlimited income potential

Full training and coaching

Massive growth opportunities

Experience & Requirements:

Matric

Comfortable interacting with people

Excellent communication skills

Be a motivated self-starter

Must have a smart phone

Ability and drive to achieve targets

If you are interested, send your CV to [Email Address Removed] [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

communication skills.

About The Employer:

Rustenburg Branch

