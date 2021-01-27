Sales Executive at Gro-direct Rustenburg

An exciting and new opportunity has become available for a Sales representative. Our ideal candidate will be based in our Rustenburg branch. Our ideal candidate must be self-motivated, positive, and passionate about performance, a resilient individual who can think laterally and who has strong analytical and proven communication abilities.
Benefits of this opportunity:
- Uncapped commissions and incentives – unlimited income potential
- Full training and coaching
- Massive growth opportunities
Experience & Requirements:
- Matric
- Comfortable interacting with people
- Excellent communication skills
- Be a motivated self-starter
- Must have a smart phone
- Ability and drive to achieve targets
If you are interested, send your CV to [Email Address Removed] [Phone Number Removed];
Desired Skills:
- communication skills.
About The Employer:
Rustenburg Branch