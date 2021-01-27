Sales Executive at Gro-direct Rustenburg

Jan 27, 2021

An exciting and new opportunity has become available for a Sales representative. Our ideal candidate will be based in our Rustenburg branch. Our ideal candidate must be self-motivated, positive, and passionate about performance, a resilient individual who can think laterally and who has strong analytical and proven communication abilities.
Benefits of this opportunity:

  • Uncapped commissions and incentives – unlimited income potential
  • Full training and coaching
  • Massive growth opportunities

Experience & Requirements:

  • Matric
  • Comfortable interacting with people
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Be a motivated self-starter
  • Must have a smart phone
  • Ability and drive to achieve targets

If you are interested, send your CV to [Email Address Removed] [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

  • communication skills.

About The Employer:

Rustenburg Branch

