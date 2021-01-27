Senior Assessments officer / psychometric assessor – DRC – French speaking at Glencore

Senior Assessments officer / psychometric assessor – DRC – French speaking – congolese Nationals Only.
- Purpose of the Job
Responsible for overseeing execution of employee assessment, education, external training, mentorship and coaching and e-learning programmes under the leadership of the Transformation Superintendent
Education and Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in Human Sciences (Psychology or HR)
- Formal Training in Management of Training and Development
- Knowledge and experience with e-learning platforms
- Certifications : INPP, Train the Trainer
Responsibilities:
- Employee Assessment
- Conduct assessment battery for identified employees.
- Conduct assessment battery for identified external candidates
- Oversee the recording of employee assessments for identified candidates for the purpose of employment and/or development programmes.
- Conduct assessments of competence at development milestones
- Education Assistance Programme
- Oversee the administration and recording of identifying participants in the educational assistance programme.
- Research and prepare documentation and analysis for the selection of educational institute.
- Administer the requisition and approval process.
- Administer the registration of student process.
- Record and report progress reports from educational institute
- Administer the provider payment process
- Assist students with arrangements such as on-line access, travel and travel documents and accommodation and transfer booking.
- Record and report the educational Assistance expenditure v budget
- Mentorship & Coaching
- Enrol mentors and coaches through assessments and panel interviews.
- Arrange and record mentor and coach training.
- Record and analyse mentor and coach performance.
- Administer the continuous development of the mentorship and coaching programme
- E-Learning Platform
- Determine business requirements for e-learning platform
- Add content to the e-learning platform
- Measure and analyse usage and effectiveness of the content on the e-learning platform
- Personnel Management
- Direct and lead Officer’s work.
- Set Key performance targets and measure performance
- Motivate, coach, mentor and discipline employees
- Manage attendance and workload of employees
Desired Skills:
- psychometric assessments
- train the trainer
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid