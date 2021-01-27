Senior Assessments officer / psychometric assessor – DRC – French speaking at Glencore

Senior Assessments officer / psychometric assessor – DRC – French speaking – congolese Nationals Only.

Purpose of the Job

Responsible for overseeing execution of employee assessment, education, external training, mentorship and coaching and e-learning programmes under the leadership of the Transformation Superintendent

Education and Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Human Sciences (Psychology or HR)

Formal Training in Management of Training and Development

Knowledge and experience with e-learning platforms

Certifications : INPP, Train the Trainer

Responsibilities:

Employee Assessment

Conduct assessment battery for identified employees.

Conduct assessment battery for identified external candidates

Oversee the recording of employee assessments for identified candidates for the purpose of employment and/or development programmes.

Conduct assessments of competence at development milestones

Education Assistance Programme

Oversee the administration and recording of identifying participants in the educational assistance programme.

Research and prepare documentation and analysis for the selection of educational institute.

Administer the requisition and approval process.

Administer the registration of student process.

Record and report progress reports from educational institute

Administer the provider payment process

Assist students with arrangements such as on-line access, travel and travel documents and accommodation and transfer booking.

Record and report the educational Assistance expenditure v budget

Mentorship & Coaching

Enrol mentors and coaches through assessments and panel interviews.

Arrange and record mentor and coach training.

Record and analyse mentor and coach performance.

Administer the continuous development of the mentorship and coaching programme

E-Learning Platform

Determine business requirements for e-learning platform

Add content to the e-learning platform

Measure and analyse usage and effectiveness of the content on the e-learning platform

Personnel Management

Direct and lead Officer’s work.

Set Key performance targets and measure performance

Motivate, coach, mentor and discipline employees

Manage attendance and workload of employees

Desired Skills:

psychometric assessments

train the trainer

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

