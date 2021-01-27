Senior Assessments officer / psychometric assessor – DRC – French speaking at Glencore

Jan 27, 2021

Senior Assessments officer / psychometric assessor – DRC – French speaking – congolese Nationals Only.

  • Purpose of the Job

Responsible for overseeing execution of employee assessment, education, external training, mentorship and coaching and e-learning programmes under the leadership of the Transformation Superintendent

Education and Requirements

  • Bachelor’s degree in Human Sciences (Psychology or HR)
  • Formal Training in Management of Training and Development
  • Knowledge and experience with e-learning platforms
  • Certifications : INPP, Train the Trainer

Responsibilities:

  • Employee Assessment
  • Conduct assessment battery for identified employees.
  • Conduct assessment battery for identified external candidates
  • Oversee the recording of employee assessments for identified candidates for the purpose of employment and/or development programmes.
  • Conduct assessments of competence at development milestones
  • Education Assistance Programme
  • Oversee the administration and recording of identifying participants in the educational assistance programme.
  • Research and prepare documentation and analysis for the selection of educational institute.
  • Administer the requisition and approval process.
  • Administer the registration of student process.
  • Record and report progress reports from educational institute
  • Administer the provider payment process
  • Assist students with arrangements such as on-line access, travel and travel documents and accommodation and transfer booking.
  • Record and report the educational Assistance expenditure v budget
  • Mentorship & Coaching
  • Enrol mentors and coaches through assessments and panel interviews.
  • Arrange and record mentor and coach training.
  • Record and analyse mentor and coach performance.
  • Administer the continuous development of the mentorship and coaching programme
  • E-Learning Platform
  • Determine business requirements for e-learning platform
  • Add content to the e-learning platform
  • Measure and analyse usage and effectiveness of the content on the e-learning platform
  • Personnel Management
  • Direct and lead Officer’s work.
  • Set Key performance targets and measure performance
  • Motivate, coach, mentor and discipline employees
  • Manage attendance and workload of employees

Desired Skills:

  • psychometric assessments
  • train the trainer

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid

