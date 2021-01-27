Senior Fullstack Developer

Our client, a global company, is looking for a Senior Developer with experience in PIPware.

Technical Stack of Product/System experience required:

React (mostly using hooks)

Good knowledge of SQL and its management studio

SQL Server Database

.Net framework

.Net Core 3.1. (WebAPI)

C#

Good knowledge of Javascript and Typescript

EF Core

Redit

Hosted on AWS Bootstrap

KendoReact

AngularJS advantageous

Development of front-end website architecture

Design for User Experience

Culture fit:

Personable, client facing, well spoken, able to hold your own academically in a smart team.

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A global company that ensure their clients have a significant competitive advantage through the application of practical analytics and smart technologies.

