Senior Fullstack Developer

Jan 27, 2021

Our client, a global company, is looking for a Senior Developer with experience in PIPware.

Technical Stack of Product/System experience required:

  • React (mostly using hooks)
  • Good knowledge of SQL and its management studio
  • SQL Server Database
  • .Net framework
  • .Net Core 3.1. (WebAPI)
  • C#
  • Good knowledge of Javascript and Typescript
  • EF Core
  • Redit
  • Hosted on AWS Bootstrap
  • KendoReact
  • AngularJS advantageous
  • Development of front-end website architecture
  • Design for User Experience

Culture fit:
Personable, client facing, well spoken, able to hold your own academically in a smart team.

Desired Skills:

  • React
  • SQL
  • .Net
  • .Net Core
  • C#
  • EF Core
  • Redit
  • AWS Bootstrap
  • KendoReact
  • AngularJS
  • Front-end
  • UX
  • TypeScript
  • JavaScript
  • Full Stack Development
  • API Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

A global company that ensure their clients have a significant competitive advantage through the application of practical analytics and smart technologies.

Learn more/Apply for this position