Senior Fullstack Developer

Our client, a global company, is looking for a Senior Developer with experience in PIPware.
Technical Stack of Product/System experience required:
- React (mostly using hooks)
- Good knowledge of SQL and its management studio
- SQL Server Database
- .Net framework
- .Net Core 3.1. (WebAPI)
- C#
- Good knowledge of Javascript and Typescript
- EF Core
- Redit
- Hosted on AWS Bootstrap
- KendoReact
- AngularJS advantageous
- Development of front-end website architecture
- Design for User Experience
Culture fit:
Personable, client facing, well spoken, able to hold your own academically in a smart team.
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A global company that ensure their clients have a significant competitive advantage through the application of practical analytics and smart technologies.