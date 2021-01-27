Senior .NET Developer

Our client, a business enabler, is looking for a Senior Fullstack Developer with Fintech experience to join their dynamic team.
Education Required:
- A relevant B.Sc or B.Com degree essential for this role
Culture Fit:
- You are personable and well spoken.
- Your values include integrity, truth, precision and proactivity
- You’re able to stand your own in an academic, mentally challenging team environment.
Skills required:
- .Net Core
- Angular
- Azure
- SQL
- Prior experience integrating with Sage One would be advantageous
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A global company that ensure their clients have a significant competitive advantage through the application of practical analytics and smart technologies.