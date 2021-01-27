Senior Tester

Our client, a global organisation, is looking for a senior Tester to join their team.

Experience and Knowledge Required:

Familiar with SDLC

Has tested web and mobile

Will be able to provide updates to the team, written and verbal

Can run testing process without supervision

Knows what defect management life cycle is

Is capable of constructing test cases

Is able to analyse requirements

Willing to learn automated testing if not yet familiar

Advantageous Experience and Knowledge:

Can write automated E2E tests (use Cypress)

Experience with Azure Devops

Experience testing REST endpoints

SQL skills

Culture Fit:

Professional

Academic qualifications preferred

Values truth, precision and proactivity

Excellent people skills

Desired Skills:

SDLC

Mobile testing

Defect Management Life Cycle

analyse requirements

Cypress

Azure Devops

testing REST endpoints

SQL

Web Testing

Test Cases

Automated testing

End to End Testing

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

A global organisation ensuring their clients have a significant competitive advantage through the application of practical analytics and smart technologies.

