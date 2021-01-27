Our client, a global organisation, is looking for a senior Tester to join their team.
Experience and Knowledge Required:
- Familiar with SDLC
- Has tested web and mobile
- Will be able to provide updates to the team, written and verbal
- Can run testing process without supervision
- Knows what defect management life cycle is
- Is capable of constructing test cases
- Is able to analyse requirements
- Willing to learn automated testing if not yet familiar
Advantageous Experience and Knowledge:
- Can write automated E2E tests (use Cypress)
- Experience with Azure Devops
- Experience testing REST endpoints
- SQL skills
Culture Fit:
Professional
Academic qualifications preferred
Values truth, precision and proactivity
Excellent people skills
Desired Skills:
- SDLC
- Mobile testing
- Defect Management Life Cycle
- analyse requirements
- Cypress
- Azure Devops
- testing REST endpoints
- SQL
- Web Testing
- Test Cases
- Automated testing
- End to End Testing
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
A global organisation ensuring their clients have a significant competitive advantage through the application of practical analytics and smart technologies.