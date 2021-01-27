Senior Tester

Jan 27, 2021

Our client, a global organisation, is looking for a senior Tester to join their team.

Experience and Knowledge Required:

  • Familiar with SDLC
  • Has tested web and mobile
  • Will be able to provide updates to the team, written and verbal
  • Can run testing process without supervision
  • Knows what defect management life cycle is
  • Is capable of constructing test cases
  • Is able to analyse requirements
  • Willing to learn automated testing if not yet familiar

Advantageous Experience and Knowledge:

  • Can write automated E2E tests (use Cypress)
  • Experience with Azure Devops
  • Experience testing REST endpoints
  • SQL skills

Culture Fit:
Professional
Academic qualifications preferred
Values truth, precision and proactivity
Excellent people skills

Desired Skills:

  • SDLC
  • Mobile testing
  • Defect Management Life Cycle
  • analyse requirements
  • Cypress
  • Azure Devops
  • testing REST endpoints
  • SQL
  • Web Testing
  • Test Cases
  • Automated testing
  • End to End Testing

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

A global organisation ensuring their clients have a significant competitive advantage through the application of practical analytics and smart technologies.

Learn more/Apply for this position