Team Leader: Collections at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

To manage and lead a team to optimally deliver on set organisational, departmental, and operational objectives, ensuring that an exceptional client experience is achieved and that all set policies, regulatory requirements, and operational processes are implemented, followed, and adhered to

Experience

Minimum:

Minimum of 3-5 years experience in a banking, retail, finance, client service environment

Mimimum 2 years collections experience

Minimum 1 year Team Leader experience

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Commerce

A relevant qualification in Management or Similar

Knowledge

Minimum:

General office systems

Leadership best practices

Ideal:

Capitec Bank policies, including:

Disciplinary code and procedures

KPA procedures and policies

Adherence policies

Online and cell phone banking process and technical frameworks (role specific)

Capitec banking system

Client relationship principles and environment

Liaising with 3rd party providers (role specific)

Working knowledge of legislation relevant to banking environment (i.a.FICA, National Credit Act (NCA), Consumer Protection Act (CPA), Protection of Personal Information Act (POPI), Credit Granting Policy (CGP) (role spefic)

Skills

Communications Skills

Attention to Detail

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Leadership Skills

Competencies

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Working with People

Planning and Organising

Leading and Supervising

Following Instructions and Procedures

Deciding and Initiating Action

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Adhering to Principles and Values

Additional Information

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

Clear criminal and credit record

Comfortable with repetitive work

Must meet the minimum requirements on psychometric assessments

Willingness to work flexible hours (including Saturdays and Public Holidays)

