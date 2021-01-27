Team Leader: Collections at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- To manage and lead a team to optimally deliver on set organisational, departmental, and operational objectives, ensuring that an exceptional client experience is achieved and that all set policies, regulatory requirements, and operational processes are implemented, followed, and adhered to
Experience
Minimum:
- Minimum of 3-5 years experience in a banking, retail, finance, client service environment
- Mimimum 2 years collections experience
- Minimum 1 year Team Leader experience
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Commerce
- A relevant qualification in Management or Similar
Knowledge
Minimum:
- General office systems
- Leadership best practices
Ideal:
Capitec Bank policies, including:
- Disciplinary code and procedures
- KPA procedures and policies
- Adherence policies
- Online and cell phone banking process and technical frameworks (role specific)
Capitec banking system
Client relationship principles and environment
Liaising with 3rd party providers (role specific)
Working knowledge of legislation relevant to banking environment (i.a.FICA, National Credit Act (NCA), Consumer Protection Act (CPA), Protection of Personal Information Act (POPI), Credit Granting Policy (CGP) (role spefic)
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Attention to Detail
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- Leadership Skills
Competencies
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Working with People
- Planning and Organising
- Leading and Supervising
- Following Instructions and Procedures
- Deciding and Initiating Action
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
- Adhering to Principles and Values
Additional Information
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Comfortable with repetitive work
- Must meet the minimum requirements on psychometric assessments
- Willingness to work flexible hours (including Saturdays and Public Holidays)