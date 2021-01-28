Accenture, Salesforce expand partnership for sustainable solutions

Accenture and Salesforce are expanding their alliance to help companies embed sustainability into their business, meet growing customer and stakeholder expectations, and contribute to advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The combination of Accenture’s Sustainability Services, Salesforce Sustainability Cloud, and Salesforce Customer 360 will, for the first time, bring sustainability to the front office and provide the C-suite with true visibility into their company’s historical and real-time environmental, social and governance (ESG) data.

Companies will be able to track, measure and act on a range of sustainability initiatives, including reporting on carbon usage, supporting customer engagements, creating positive consumer experiences, meeting regulatory requirements and developing new business models.

“Our clients’ commitment to sustainability has never been greater,” says Julie Sweet, CEO of Accenture. “As industries reimagine and rebuild from the pandemic, they have the opportunity to embed sustainability by design to drive their customer agenda. We are delighted to expand our partnership with Salesforce to help organisations both create value and deliver on their values.”

“Every CEO is recognising their responsibilities don’t stop at the edge of the corporate campus or Zoom,” says Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO, Salesforce. “By integrating sustainability deep into the fabric of our companies, our businesses will become more successful, our communities more equal, our societies more just and our planet healthier. We’re incredibly proud to be working with Accenture to help customers more readily drive sustainability programs that benefit all stakeholders and create business value.”

Salesforce Sustainability Cloud, built on Salesforce Customer 360, will provide a trusted platform that gives customers a 360-degree view of their corporate environmental impact to help them measure and manage their carbon footprint and transparently report investor-grade climate data. Accenture will help integrate Salesforce Sustainability Cloud into their business strategies, operating models, technologies, and core processes and systems with industry-specific requirements and develop sustainability insights that scale across organisations and their ecosystems. Later this year, Accenture and Salesforce will expand the platform and services to track and analyse broader ESG metrics—from water and waste management to diversity & inclusion.

Sustainability is now a business imperative, and consumers increasingly expect business to play a leadership role in taking tangible action on the SDGs, which include gender equality, poverty, and climate change. The companies leveraging the combination of sustainability and technology are 2.5x more likely to be among tomorrow’s strongest-performing businesses than others, according to new Accenture research.

“The partnership will allow Accenture and Salesforce to use their joint forces to address the rapidly growing end-user demand for data-based insights around sustainability performance and metrics-driven approaches that help turn ESG topics into drivers for positive business outcomes,” said Bjoern Stengel, senior research analyst, Worldwide Business Consulting & ESG Business Services at IDC. “Our research shows that more and more companies realise that a sustainable business strategy means more than just ‘doing good’ – it means ‘doing well by doing good’, and initiatives like this can help them on this journey.”

Accenture and Salesforce both have significant relationships with the World Economic Forum and long-term commitments to advancing the SDGs, giving each of the partners a deep understanding of how to simultaneously drive business growth and long-term sustainable value for shareholders and stakeholders.