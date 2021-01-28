BUYER / STORES CONTROLLER – Technical Stores. at Drake International

BUYER / STORES CONTROLLER – Technical Stores.R 15 – 18K per month CTC / no benefitsBlackheath, Cape TownMust have:

Matric

Computer Literate

Valid drivers license / own transport

Credit and Criminal Clear

Computer Literate – Must have worked on inventory systems i.e., Accpac, Syspro, Excel etc.

Good communication skills – verbal and written – English and Afrikaans.

Duties:

Min 3.5 yrs . active work experience as a Buyer/Stores Controller in a Technical Store – knowledge of technical spares, parts, tools, cameras, electrical wiring, cameras will be advantageous.

Ensure that the stores department is managed effectively and efficiently

Manage Stock control and stock takes

Receiving and issuing stock

Coordinating with Managers/Foreman/Technicians with site requirements

Sourcing and obtaining quotations

Purchase goods, materials, components, or services in line with specified cost, quality and delivery target

Build positive relationships with suppliers and negotiate profitable deals

Negotiate contracts, improve prices and terms of business with suppliers and review opportunities to make business savings utilizing negotiation and procurement best practice tools and methods

Following up on orders placed (ETA)

Monitor and advise on any issues which risk or opportunity to the organization

Prepare reports and updates as and when required

Build, maintain, and manage supplier relationships and keep up good communication.

Ensure compliance to company guidelines, purchasing policies and procedures

Contract suppliers to resolve price, quality, delivery, or invoice issues.

Batching of supplier invoices, delivery notes and purchase orders

Repairs and maintenance

Represent stores in meetings

Filing

Attributes: – Assertive, ability to work under pressure and tight deadlines,

