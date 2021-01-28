BUYER / STORES CONTROLLER – Technical Stores. at Drake International

Jan 28, 2021

BUYER / STORES CONTROLLER – Technical Stores.R 15 – 18K per month CTC / no benefitsBlackheath, Cape TownMust have:

  • Matric
  • Computer Literate
  • Valid drivers license / own transport
  • Credit and Criminal Clear
  • Computer Literate – Must have worked on inventory systems i.e., Accpac, Syspro, Excel etc.
  • Good communication skills – verbal and written – English and Afrikaans.

Duties:

  • Min 3.5 yrs. active work experience as a Buyer/Stores Controller in a Technical Store – knowledge of technical spares, parts, tools, cameras, electrical wiring, cameras will be advantageous.
  • Ensure that the stores department is managed effectively and efficiently
  • Manage Stock control and stock takes
  • Receiving and issuing stock
  • Coordinating with Managers/Foreman/Technicians with site requirements
  • Sourcing and obtaining quotations
  • Purchase goods, materials, components, or services in line with specified cost, quality and delivery target
  • Build positive relationships with suppliers and negotiate profitable deals
  • Negotiate contracts, improve prices and terms of business with suppliers and review opportunities to make business savings utilizing negotiation and procurement best practice tools and methods
  • Following up on orders placed (ETA)
  • Monitor and advise on any issues which risk or opportunity to the organization
  • Prepare reports and updates as and when required
  • Build, maintain, and manage supplier relationships and keep up good communication.
  • Ensure compliance to company guidelines, purchasing policies and procedures
  • Contract suppliers to resolve price, quality, delivery, or invoice issues.
  • Batching of supplier invoices, delivery notes and purchase orders
  • Repairs and maintenance
  • Represent stores in meetings
  • Filing

Attributes: – Assertive, ability to work under pressure and tight deadlines,

About The Employer:

Drake International

