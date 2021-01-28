BUYER / STORES CONTROLLER – Technical Stores. at Drake International

BUYER / STORES CONTROLLER – Technical Stores.R 15 – 18K per month CTC / no benefitsBlackheath, Cape TownMust have:
- Matric
- Computer Literate
- Valid drivers license / own transport
- Credit and Criminal Clear
- Computer Literate – Must have worked on inventory systems i.e., Accpac, Syspro, Excel etc.
- Good communication skills – verbal and written – English and Afrikaans.
Duties:
- Min 3.5 yrs. active work experience as a Buyer/Stores Controller in a Technical Store – knowledge of technical spares, parts, tools, cameras, electrical wiring, cameras will be advantageous.
- Ensure that the stores department is managed effectively and efficiently
- Manage Stock control and stock takes
- Receiving and issuing stock
- Coordinating with Managers/Foreman/Technicians with site requirements
- Sourcing and obtaining quotations
- Purchase goods, materials, components, or services in line with specified cost, quality and delivery target
- Build positive relationships with suppliers and negotiate profitable deals
- Negotiate contracts, improve prices and terms of business with suppliers and review opportunities to make business savings utilizing negotiation and procurement best practice tools and methods
- Following up on orders placed (ETA)
- Monitor and advise on any issues which risk or opportunity to the organization
- Prepare reports and updates as and when required
- Build, maintain, and manage supplier relationships and keep up good communication.
- Ensure compliance to company guidelines, purchasing policies and procedures
- Contract suppliers to resolve price, quality, delivery, or invoice issues.
- Batching of supplier invoices, delivery notes and purchase orders
- Repairs and maintenance
- Represent stores in meetings
- Filing
Attributes: – Assertive, ability to work under pressure and tight deadlines,
About The Employer:
Drake International