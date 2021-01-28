Engineering Manager

Our client in the Mining industry is looking for a seasoned Engineering Manager with Trackless, Plant and Conventional experience to manage the site and lead the team

Responsibilities:

Lead the team in the safe and cost-effective execution of the Asset Capability Assurance process through clearly defined strategies and objectives for maintenance of the plant, equipment & facilities for the site

Manage SHEQ compliance within the Department

Manage Continuous Improvement and foster a climate of continuous improvement

Develop the capability of the maintenance organisation site-wide

Ensure strict adherence to maintenance work and management principles

Document and review the overall Engineering strategy on an annual basis

Manage the Engineering Assets

Periodically audit the asset and documentation to obtain maximum standardisation of spares and new plant installations on site

Manage labour stability by minimising labour turnover

Coach and counsel people to ensure improved performance levels

Requirements:

B.Eng./BSc. (Eng.) Degree or Technikon Diploma (minimum)

Government Certificate of Competency (minimum)

At least 10 years post qualification experience

Masters Degree MBA/MBL (additional)

Professional registration with ECSA (additional)

Should you not have been contacted within two weeks consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

B.Eng./BSc. (Eng.) Degree

GCC

10 years post qualification experience

Trackless

Plant and Conventional experience

SHEQ Compliance

