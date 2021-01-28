Engineering Manager

Jan 28, 2021

Our client in the Mining industry is looking for a seasoned Engineering Manager with Trackless, Plant and Conventional experience to manage the site and lead the team

Responsibilities:

  • Lead the team in the safe and cost-effective execution of the Asset Capability Assurance process through clearly defined strategies and objectives for maintenance of the plant, equipment & facilities for the site
  • Manage SHEQ compliance within the Department
  • Manage Continuous Improvement and foster a climate of continuous improvement
  • Develop the capability of the maintenance organisation site-wide
  • Ensure strict adherence to maintenance work and management principles
  • Document and review the overall Engineering strategy on an annual basis
  • Manage the Engineering Assets
  • Periodically audit the asset and documentation to obtain maximum standardisation of spares and new plant installations on site
  • Manage labour stability by minimising labour turnover
  • Coach and counsel people to ensure improved performance levels

Requirements:

  • B.Eng./BSc. (Eng.) Degree or Technikon Diploma (minimum)
  • Government Certificate of Competency (minimum)
  • At least 10 years post qualification experience
  • Masters Degree MBA/MBL (additional)
  • Professional registration with ECSA (additional)

Should you not have been contacted within two weeks consider your application unsuccessful.

