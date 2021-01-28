Our client in the Mining industry is looking for a seasoned Engineering Manager with Trackless, Plant and Conventional experience to manage the site and lead the team
Responsibilities:
- Lead the team in the safe and cost-effective execution of the Asset Capability Assurance process through clearly defined strategies and objectives for maintenance of the plant, equipment & facilities for the site
- Manage SHEQ compliance within the Department
- Manage Continuous Improvement and foster a climate of continuous improvement
- Develop the capability of the maintenance organisation site-wide
- Ensure strict adherence to maintenance work and management principles
- Document and review the overall Engineering strategy on an annual basis
- Manage the Engineering Assets
- Periodically audit the asset and documentation to obtain maximum standardisation of spares and new plant installations on site
- Manage labour stability by minimising labour turnover
- Coach and counsel people to ensure improved performance levels
Requirements:
- B.Eng./BSc. (Eng.) Degree or Technikon Diploma (minimum)
- Government Certificate of Competency (minimum)
- At least 10 years post qualification experience
- Masters Degree MBA/MBL (additional)
- Professional registration with ECSA (additional)
Desired Skills:
- B.Eng./BSc. (Eng.) Degree
- GCC
- 10 years post qualification experience
- Trackless
- Plant and Conventional experience
- SHEQ Compliance