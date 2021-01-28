HR Administrator Pretoria North Rosslyn – Ref: 20433

Duties

To ensure that all the HR admin and reports are completed in a timely manner and ensure that all the documentation is safe and stored under all relevant files.

Create new employment contracts – Fixed and permanent

Prepare full employment application pack for payroll/finance

Capture new drivers on in house software system and monthly attendance

Update and send bulk SMS list of the company’s drivers

All internal correspondence with regards to new employees

All correspondence between the company and the NBCRFLI with regards to loading of new drivers, exits, leave applications, bonus payment and provident fund details and completion of monthly return of levies

Prepare all exit packs for the drivers who leave the employment of the employer

Prepare list s for deductions & refunds for payroll purposes

Capture all disciplinary forms on the in house system and file on employee files

Update personnel files with beneficiary forms, new/updated PDP, ID documents, workers permits and passports

Ensure the new banking details are loaded on the bargaining council website

Assist the HR Manager with documentation and reports on a monthly basis

Prepare requisitions for final payments of drivers and relevant documentation

Prepare monthly employee statistics

Update and maintain internal employee details on computer system

Requirements

HR Diploma.

Minimum 4 years HR Administrator experience.

Matric.

Fluent in both Afrikaans and English.

Attention to detail

Computer literate in Microsoft Office

Desired Skills:

HR Administration

