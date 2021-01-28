HR Administrator Pretoria North Rosslyn – Ref: 20433

Looking for career advancement and growth? Share in the success of this prosperous transport company.
Duties
To ensure that all the HR admin and reports are completed in a timely manner and ensure that all the documentation is safe and stored under all relevant files.
Create new employment contracts – Fixed and permanent
Prepare full employment application pack for payroll/finance
Capture new drivers on in house software system and monthly attendance
Update and send bulk SMS list of the company’s drivers
All internal correspondence with regards to new employees
All correspondence between the company and the NBCRFLI with regards to loading of new drivers, exits, leave applications, bonus payment and provident fund details and completion of monthly return of levies
Prepare all exit packs for the drivers who leave the employment of the employer
Prepare list s for deductions & refunds for payroll purposes
Capture all disciplinary forms on the in house system and file on employee files
Update personnel files with beneficiary forms, new/updated PDP, ID documents, workers permits and passports
Ensure the new banking details are loaded on the bargaining council website
Assist the HR Manager with documentation and reports on a monthly basis
Prepare requisitions for final payments of drivers and relevant documentation
Prepare monthly employee statistics
Update and maintain internal employee details on computer system
Requirements
HR Diploma.
Minimum 4 years HR Administrator experience.
Matric.
Fluent in both Afrikaans and English.
Attention to detail
Computer literate in Microsoft Office
Interested?
KINDLY APPLY ONLINE
Desired Skills:
- HR Administration