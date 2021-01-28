Maintenance Engineer at KingsleyIrons Recruitment

DESCRIPTION:

The Maintenance Engineer will be responsible for Driving continuous improvement by using maintenance analysis processes and tools, and maintaining equipment in an “as built” condition within prescribed technical and legal standards. You will directly report into the Plant Production Manager, and travel from site to site when required.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Degree in Mechanical Engineering

Experience in Machine maintenance fundamentals, Maintenance Philosophy, and finding a simpler way of doing things.

2 – 4 years working experience in a related role

Water Plant Experience highly beneficial

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Implement and manage the Maintenance Philosophy and System.

Plant Optimisation & Upgrades (Enhancements)

Daily / Weekly/ Monthly Reporting

Maintaining equipment within prescribed technical and legal standards.

Maintaining equipment at optimum life cycle costs.

Optimise equipment availability.

Preventing breakdowns to improve reliability and operational stability.

Improve maintenance standards and quality.

Plant SHEQ

Proactive planning and scheduling with guaranteed supply of spares and services.

Operations and maintenance commitment to the weekly planning schedule.

Focus on increasing predictive and preventative based maintenance activities.

Optimising maintenance costs, without compromising the state of the asset.

Desired Skills:

About The Employer:

