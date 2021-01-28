Operations Manager – software development lead

Operations Manager (Technical Consulting)

Our client is looking for a motivated generalist with broad experience in managing delivery and growing software development teams. The person will have responsibility for managing a team of people and for building relationships with internal and external stakeholders. They will contribute to the direction and management of the overall business as part of the senior leadership team.

Reporting to

CEO

Key responsibilities

Attributes

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills-

Strong motivator and mentor

Strong client focus and relational skills

Builds commitment – sells the vision – influences others

Fosters great team work, develops teams

Operational decision-making

Business & commercial acumen

Commits to reflection and self-awareness – accurate self-insight

Personal drive – energy, integrity and passion

Achieves outcomes, drives for results

Focuses on continual improvement

Company Information

Our client is a vibrant, innovative technology consulting company, and a preferred home for software solutions professionals.

The company culture is professional, yet people centric, and rewards excellence in all its forms.

They invest in their people, and develop technology and business experts, by collaborating with clients on meaningful and challenging opportunities. You will have access to mentorship, career planning, eCoaching and tech talks.

