Operations Manager – software development lead

Operations Manager (Technical Consulting)
Our client is looking for a motivated generalist with broad experience in managing delivery and growing software development teams. The person will have responsibility for managing a team of people and for building relationships with internal and external stakeholders. They will contribute to the direction and management of the overall business as part of the senior leadership team.
Reporting to
CEO
Key responsibilities
Attributes
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Strong motivator and mentor
- Strong client focus and relational skills
- Builds commitment – sells the vision – influences others
- Fosters great team work, develops teams
- Operational decision-making
- Business & commercial acumen
- Commits to reflection and self-awareness – accurate self-insight
- Personal drive – energy, integrity and passion
- Achieves outcomes, drives for results
- Focuses on continual improvement
Company Information
Our client is a vibrant, innovative technology consulting company, and a preferred home for software solutions professionals.
The company culture is professional, yet people centric, and rewards excellence in all its forms.
They invest in their people, and develop technology and business experts, by collaborating with clients on meaningful and challenging opportunities. You will have access to mentorship, career planning, eCoaching and tech talks.
Desired Skills:
- Team Lead
- .net
- software engineering
- operations
- leadership
- Software Development