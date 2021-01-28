PR & Communications Manager at Emerald Resort & Casino

Purpose of the job:
The purpose of this job is the overall management, planning, execution and implementation of all media, advertising and digital initiatives in relation to the Emerald Resort & Casino marketing strategy and plan. This position requires dedication, excellent relationship building and meticulous project management skills.
Qualifications:
- Grade 12
- 3yr Marketing Diploma/ Degree or equivalent qualification
Experience:
- 2-3 years Media coordination
- Copywriting skills
- Social Media expertise
- Advanced knowledge of the MS office suite (Word, excel PowerPoint)
Essential job function
Content and Copy writing:
- To co-ordinate all content both on and off property for all advertising and direct marketing campaigns. This includes TV content, Posters, Billboards, Radio, Website, Emailers, Brochures, Newsletters etc.
- To ensure that all creative and advertising is updated timeously and managed effectively.
- To provide and check all copy and creative requirements for every campaign.
- To ensure that all Gauteng Gaming Board regulations are adhered to at all times in every application and campaign.
- To ensure that Consumer Protection Act and any other relevant legislation is adhered to at all times.
Digital Advertising
- To ensure that the website is updated on a regular basis and that all advertising is removed on or before the date that it expires.
- To continually seek innovative digital initiatives and partnerships that enhance brand awareness and deliver optimal exposure.
- Manage the relationship with the digital agency ensuring digital strategy and plan is successfully executed in terms of PPC and SEO campaigns. Ensure monthly KPI reports are received.
- To ensure that email communication is sent all databases per the approved schedule.
- To utilise the SMS database and effectively drive call to action messaging through this medium
- To ensure that database integrity is maintained and updated on a regular basis.
Social Media
- To effectively manage all communication through the social media platform, includes Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn
- Create monthly content plans for each platform and execute accordingly.
- Produce relevant KI reports
- Manage Brand reputation, responding appropriately to all comments
- To continually conceptualize, create and implement interactive social media initiatives.
Media Planning & Communication:
- To work in conjunction with the Marketing executive to conceptualise and compile media planning in relation to casino activations, promotions, overall resort and event marketing.
- To ensure that all media planning is done in advance for each campaign and within budget allocation and successfully execute the plan.
- To project manage and action media plans and chase lists and to ensure that all deadlines are met.
- To ensure that optimal communication between media and stakeholders is managed effectively.
- To schedule and undertake required status meetings and project meetings with all relevant stakeholders.
- To ensure that local radio stations are supplied with detailed briefing on a regular basis.
- Ensure Media releases are in place for all campaigns and distributed accordingly.
Public Relations & Brand Reputation
- Management of Emeralds Brand-monitoring all platforms including TripAdvisor, Hello Peter, and Website Queries, ensuring appropriate customer responses.
- Offer PR support where required.
- Manage and co ordinate all media launches for relevant newsworthy campaigns.
- Consolidate monthly PR value reports.
If interested in applying, please e-mail your CV with all relevant certificates/qualifications attached to [Email Address Removed]
Closing Date: 05 February 2021
If you have not heard from us by the 28 February 2021, please consider your application to be unsuccessful & whilst all applications will be carefully considered, only short-listed applicants will be contacted.
Desired Skills:
- Copywriting
- Media Relations
- Social Media Management
- Brand Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Casino
- 2 to 5 years Communications & Public Relations
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree