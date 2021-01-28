PR & Communications Manager at Emerald Resort & Casino

Jan 28, 2021

Purpose of the job:

The purpose of this job is the overall management, planning, execution and implementation of all media, advertising and digital initiatives in relation to the Emerald Resort & Casino marketing strategy and plan. This position requires dedication, excellent relationship building and meticulous project management skills.

Qualifications:

  • Grade 12
  • 3yr Marketing Diploma/ Degree or equivalent qualification

Experience:

  • 2-3 years Media coordination
  • Copywriting skills
  • Social Media expertise
  • Advanced knowledge of the MS office suite (Word, excel PowerPoint)

Essential job function

Content and Copy writing:

  • To co-ordinate all content both on and off property for all advertising and direct marketing campaigns. This includes TV content, Posters, Billboards, Radio, Website, Emailers, Brochures, Newsletters etc.
  • To ensure that all creative and advertising is updated timeously and managed effectively.
  • To provide and check all copy and creative requirements for every campaign.
  • To ensure that all Gauteng Gaming Board regulations are adhered to at all times in every application and campaign.
  • To ensure that Consumer Protection Act and any other relevant legislation is adhered to at all times.

Digital Advertising

  • To ensure that the website is updated on a regular basis and that all advertising is removed on or before the date that it expires.
  • To continually seek innovative digital initiatives and partnerships that enhance brand awareness and deliver optimal exposure.
  • Manage the relationship with the digital agency ensuring digital strategy and plan is successfully executed in terms of PPC and SEO campaigns. Ensure monthly KPI reports are received.
  • To ensure that email communication is sent all databases per the approved schedule.
  • To utilise the SMS database and effectively drive call to action messaging through this medium
  • To ensure that database integrity is maintained and updated on a regular basis.

Social Media

  • To effectively manage all communication through the social media platform, includes Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn
  • Create monthly content plans for each platform and execute accordingly.
  • Produce relevant KI reports
  • Manage Brand reputation, responding appropriately to all comments
  • To continually conceptualize, create and implement interactive social media initiatives.

Media Planning & Communication:

  • To work in conjunction with the Marketing executive to conceptualise and compile media planning in relation to casino activations, promotions, overall resort and event marketing.
  • To ensure that all media planning is done in advance for each campaign and within budget allocation and successfully execute the plan.
  • To project manage and action media plans and chase lists and to ensure that all deadlines are met.
  • To ensure that optimal communication between media and stakeholders is managed effectively.
  • To schedule and undertake required status meetings and project meetings with all relevant stakeholders.
  • To ensure that local radio stations are supplied with detailed briefing on a regular basis.
  • Ensure Media releases are in place for all campaigns and distributed accordingly.

Public Relations & Brand Reputation

  • Management of Emeralds Brand-monitoring all platforms including TripAdvisor, Hello Peter, and Website Queries, ensuring appropriate customer responses.
  • Offer PR support where required.
  • Manage and co ordinate all media launches for relevant newsworthy campaigns.
  • Consolidate monthly PR value reports.

If interested in applying, please e-mail your CV with all relevant certificates/qualifications attached to [Email Address Removed]

Closing Date: 05 February 2021

If you have not heard from us by the 28 February 2021, please consider your application to be unsuccessful & whilst all applications will be carefully considered, only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

