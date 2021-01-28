PR & Communications Manager at Emerald Resort & Casino

Purpose of the job:

The purpose of this job is the overall management, planning, execution and implementation of all media, advertising and digital initiatives in relation to the Emerald Resort & Casino marketing strategy and plan. This position requires dedication, excellent relationship building and meticulous project management skills.

Qualifications:

Grade 12

3yr Marketing Diploma/ Degree or equivalent qualification

Experience:

2-3 years Media coordination

Copywriting skills

Social Media expertise

Advanced knowledge of the MS office suite (Word, excel PowerPoint)

Essential job function

Content and Copy writing:

To co-ordinate all content both on and off property for all advertising and direct marketing campaigns. This includes TV content, Posters, Billboards, Radio, Website, Emailers, Brochures, Newsletters etc.

To ensure that all creative and advertising is updated timeously and managed effectively.

To provide and check all copy and creative requirements for every campaign.

To ensure that all Gauteng Gaming Board regulations are adhered to at all times in every application and campaign.

To ensure that Consumer Protection Act and any other relevant legislation is adhered to at all times.

Digital Advertising

To ensure that the website is updated on a regular basis and that all advertising is removed on or before the date that it expires.

To continually seek innovative digital initiatives and partnerships that enhance brand awareness and deliver optimal exposure.

Manage the relationship with the digital agency ensuring digital strategy and plan is successfully executed in terms of PPC and SEO campaigns. Ensure monthly KPI reports are received.

To ensure that email communication is sent all databases per the approved schedule.

To utilise the SMS database and effectively drive call to action messaging through this medium

To ensure that database integrity is maintained and updated on a regular basis.

Social Media

To effectively manage all communication through the social media platform, includes Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn

Create monthly content plans for each platform and execute accordingly.

Produce relevant KI reports

Manage Brand reputation, responding appropriately to all comments

To continually conceptualize, create and implement interactive social media initiatives.

Media Planning & Communication:

To work in conjunction with the Marketing executive to conceptualise and compile media planning in relation to casino activations, promotions, overall resort and event marketing.

To ensure that all media planning is done in advance for each campaign and within budget allocation and successfully execute the plan.

To project manage and action media plans and chase lists and to ensure that all deadlines are met.

To ensure that optimal communication between media and stakeholders is managed effectively.

To schedule and undertake required status meetings and project meetings with all relevant stakeholders.

To ensure that local radio stations are supplied with detailed briefing on a regular basis.

Ensure Media releases are in place for all campaigns and distributed accordingly.

Public Relations & Brand Reputation

Management of Emeralds Brand-monitoring all platforms including TripAdvisor, Hello Peter, and Website Queries, ensuring appropriate customer responses.

Offer PR support where required.

Manage and co ordinate all media launches for relevant newsworthy campaigns.

Consolidate monthly PR value reports.

If interested in applying, please e-mail your CV with all relevant certificates/qualifications attached to [Email Address Removed]

Closing Date: 05 February 2021

If you have not heard from us by the 28 February 2021, please consider your application to be unsuccessful & whilst all applications will be carefully considered, only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

Desired Skills:

Copywriting

Media Relations

Social Media Management

Brand Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Casino

2 to 5 years Communications & Public Relations

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

