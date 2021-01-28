Programme Manager – CASPR/GPP (RHI)

A Programme Manager – CASPR/GPP vacancy is available at one of our Clients, Wits Health Consortium’s Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (RHI) in Hillbrow, Johannesburg – Gauteng.

Background

The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africa’s health challenges.

It is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health and vaccinology. This is done through pioneering, multi-disciplinary research; responsive technical support and innovation in health services; and evidence-based policy development and advocacy with national, regional and global stakeholders.

Main purpose of the job

To lead the design and coordination of a Good Participatory Practice (GPP) strategy to support stakeholder engagement and strengthen an enabling environment for research conducted at Wits RHI, from protocol review and training through to implementation, study closure, data analysis and M&E

Location

Ward 21 CRS – 22 Esselen Street, Hillbrow, Johannesburg

Key performance areas

Oversee Wits RHI’s Community Advisory Boards (CABs)

Establish and maintain effective working relationships with key internal (CTU,APACE, Research, IS) and external partners (e.g. NGOs, CBOs, FBOs, DOH andSANAC, etc.)

Communicate the RHI GPP strategy to all relevant stakeholders

Develop and implement a coordinated and sustainable GPP Community ofPractice, including strategic and technical support covering recruitment, retention, communications, issues management and stakeholder engagementinaccordance with project requirements

Conduct assessments of stakeholder engagement priorities, and review assessments to monitor and evaluate progress on implementation of GPP plans

Facilitate development and production of communications materials for a range of audiences, including social media campaigns, community radio, research literacy and educational products

Demonstrate technical leadership and expertise in the field; lead training interventions for internal staff and external partners, including a GPP Leadership Course, to address “stakeholder engagement” and related training needs

Contribute to the dissemination of research results to internal and external stakeholders, such as study participants, community, NGOs and media

Develop monitoring dashboard to track implementation of GPP practices across the institute; Compile reports as and when required

Disseminate experience and lessons learned with GPP implementation in technical for an including conferences, workshops and through scientific publications

Attend to all staffing requirements and administration

Required minimum education and training

Specialization or relevant post-graduate degree in health-related studies

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities

Minimum of 4 years’ relevant project management and community stakeholder experience

Exceptional stakeholder relations management skills, including experience convening diverse stakeholders, conducting training and workshops for a range of stakeholders.

Strong written and oral communications skills, including experience developing materials and resources to support stakeholder engagement (e.g., community radio, social media campaign)

Preferably trained and knowledgeable in Good Participatory Practice Guidelines and tools

Experience working in a research environment, including working on study protocols

Experience working in a donor-funded organization/NGO or project-based environment

Exceptional organizational and administrative skills together with working knowledge of Microsoft Office

Pro-active, able to exercise discretion and independent decision-making

Able to prioritize own workload and work towards deadlines

Self-motivated, able to work independently and work as part of a multidisciplinary team

Required minimum work experience

Minimum 5 years’ experience in public health, stakeholder engagement and/or health behavior and communications

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who donotadhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 04 February 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants fromdesignated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Provident Fund

