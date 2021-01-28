Sales Consultant at Drake International

Jan 28, 2021

Our client based in the Milnerton area that specialises in the sustainable energy market is looking for a Sales Consultant to join their team. RESPONSIBILITIES: Integrate and align sales plans for assigned customers

  • Prepare action plans for effective search of sales leads and prospects within assigned sales regions
  • Develop profitable and sustainable sales growth through engagement with current and potential customers within the assigned sales region
  • Perform B2B sales activities
  • Schedule regular, in-person customer meetings (15 to 20 per week),
  • Establish and maintain productive, long term professional relationships with decision-makers at customer organizations and create action plans for follow-up; Key accounts could require monthly/weekly visits
  • Close and grow sales through professional communication and interaction with current and potential customers and provide exemplary customer service throughout the sales cycle
  • Collect and maintain information on the accounts, organization, budget, and preferences of current and potential customers; Be well versed in the customer’s problems and goals
  • Manage and interpret customer requirements – speaking with clients to understand, anticipate, and meet their needs
  • Maintain high customer satisfaction ratings that meets company standards
  • Support customers with technical advice
  • Create and maintain account plans for assigned customers and value opportunities
  • Communicate sales or service opportunities and customer concerns or suggestions
  • Identify, investigate, track and resolve customer concerns or complaints, identify trends, implement solutions, and recommend a course of action on how to alleviate these in the future
  • Coordinate sales efforts to provide exemplary service to customers and work closely with other departments to prevent and resolve issues
  • Research sources for developing prospective customers for information to determine their potential

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Minimum of 5 years sales experience in the solar industry
  • Valid drivers license and own vehicle
  • Matric
  • Tertiary qualification (Diploma/Degree)
  • Proficient in MS Office

About The Employer:

Drake International

