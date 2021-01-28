Sales Consultant at Drake International

Our client based in the Milnerton area that specialises in the sustainable energy market is looking for a Sales Consultant to join their team. RESPONSIBILITIES: Integrate and align sales plans for assigned customers
- Prepare action plans for effective search of sales leads and prospects within assigned sales regions
- Develop profitable and sustainable sales growth through engagement with current and potential customers within the assigned sales region
- Perform B2B sales activities
- Schedule regular, in-person customer meetings (15 to 20 per week),
- Establish and maintain productive, long term professional relationships with decision-makers at customer organizations and create action plans for follow-up; Key accounts could require monthly/weekly visits
- Close and grow sales through professional communication and interaction with current and potential customers and provide exemplary customer service throughout the sales cycle
- Collect and maintain information on the accounts, organization, budget, and preferences of current and potential customers; Be well versed in the customer’s problems and goals
- Manage and interpret customer requirements – speaking with clients to understand, anticipate, and meet their needs
- Maintain high customer satisfaction ratings that meets company standards
- Support customers with technical advice
- Create and maintain account plans for assigned customers and value opportunities
- Communicate sales or service opportunities and customer concerns or suggestions
- Identify, investigate, track and resolve customer concerns or complaints, identify trends, implement solutions, and recommend a course of action on how to alleviate these in the future
- Coordinate sales efforts to provide exemplary service to customers and work closely with other departments to prevent and resolve issues
- Research sources for developing prospective customers for information to determine their potential
REQUIREMENTS:
- Minimum of 5 years sales experience in the solar industry
- Valid drivers license and own vehicle
- Matric
- Tertiary qualification (Diploma/Degree)
- Proficient in MS Office
About The Employer:
Drake International