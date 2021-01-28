Sales Consultant at Drake International

Our client based in the Milnerton area that specialises in the sustainable energy market is looking for a Sales Consultant to join their team. RESPONSIBILITIES: Integrate and align sales plans for assigned customers

Prepare action plans for effective search of sales leads and prospects within assigned sales regions

Develop profitable and sustainable sales growth through engagement with current and potential customers within the assigned sales region

Perform B2B sales activities

Schedule regular, in-person customer meetings (15 to 20 per week),

Establish and maintain productive, long term professional relationships with decision-makers at customer organizations and create action plans for follow-up; Key accounts could require monthly/weekly visits

Close and grow sales through professional communication and interaction with current and potential customers and provide exemplary customer service throughout the sales cycle

Collect and maintain information on the accounts, organization, budget, and preferences of current and potential customers; Be well versed in the customer’s problems and goals

Manage and interpret customer requirements – speaking with clients to understand, anticipate, and meet their needs

Maintain high customer satisfaction ratings that meets company standards

Support customers with technical advice

Create and maintain account plans for assigned customers and value opportunities

Communicate sales or service opportunities and customer concerns or suggestions

Identify, investigate, track and resolve customer concerns or complaints, identify trends, implement solutions, and recommend a course of action on how to alleviate these in the future

Coordinate sales efforts to provide exemplary service to customers and work closely with other departments to prevent and resolve issues

Research sources for developing prospective customers for information to determine their potential

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum of 5 years sales experience in the solar industry

Valid drivers license and own vehicle

Matric

Tertiary qualification (Diploma/Degree)

Proficient in MS Office

About The Employer:

Drake International

Learn more/Apply for this position