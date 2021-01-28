Senior Sales Manager/Engineering at KingsleyIrons Recruitment

DESCRIPTION:

The District Manger will be responsible for the Natal Region, reporting to the Head of Chemicals.

You will assist in consulting, adapting company product to client requirements/specifications, and increasing business opportunities for the group. This role requires a qualified Engineer with strong Sales Acumen; as well as Management experience.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Qualification: Chemical Engineering Degree

5 – 10 years’ Experience in an Engineering/Sales role

Experience and confidence in setting, tracking, achieving and reporting on district activity

Strong Staff Management experience

Water equipment sales or similar background would be beneficial

Good understanding of Mining Markets and Mining Culture.

Analytically astute and commercially minded, always searching for opportunities to network and grow.

Good communication and people skills

Must be willing to travel locally and into Africa from time to time

RESPONSIBILITIES:

The District Mansger will be responsible for increasing sales volume within established accounts, and aggressively seeking new customers by implementing planned sales strategies, company marketing programs and delivering cost effective customer service.

KPA’s will include;

Establish, maintain and grow productive, professional relationships with key customer accounts, in order to meet assigned targets for profitable sales volume and strategic objectives.

New Business Development- Lead the sales team to achieve assigned Targets.

Develop and track team performance objectives, financial targets, milestones etc.

Report monthly to CEO on District Budgets/forecasts and sales targets

Act as a liaison for senior leadership and the rest of the organization (Safety, Operations, and Maintenance teams) to ensure effective communication throughout.

Report to Senior Management on District Safety performance and objectives for continual improvements.

Team Management; Recruiting, setting objectives, coaching, mentoring, and performance monitoring

District Manager 2 appointee, managing Organizational SHEQ Programme successfully in your District Operations

Desired Skills:

About The Employer:

