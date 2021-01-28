STORES ASSISTANT at Drake International

Jan 28, 2021

STORES ASSISTANTR 6 – 9K per month / no benefitsBlackheath Cape Town areaMust have

  • Matric
  • Credit and Crim Clear
  • Own Transport and valid drivers
  • Good communication skills verbal and written English and Afrikaans
  • Computer Literate – inventory systems i.e. Accpac, Syspro, SAP

Duties

  • Min 2 yrs active work experience working as a Stores Assistant in a technical store – that could be things like PABX, Electric, circuit units, cameras or even CCTV. (this would be advantageous).
  • Ensure that the STORES department is managed effectively and efficiently
  • Repairs and Maintenance
  • Batching of supplier invoices, Delivery notes and Purchase Orders
  • Assist with receiving and issuing of stock
  • Assist with stock take
  • Labelling and packing of stock
  • Follow up on orders placed (ETA)
  • Assist in placing orders
  • Organising collection and delivery of materials/equipment
  • Assisting with Managers foreman and technician requirements
  • Controlling and keeping record of loan tools
  • Filing
  • Attribute – Assertive, work well under pressure, able to manage tight deadlines, planning and organising, fast learner, result driven, team player, reliable and punctual.

About The Employer:

Drake International

Learn more/Apply for this position