STORES ASSISTANT at Drake International

STORES ASSISTANTR 6 – 9K per month / no benefitsBlackheath Cape Town areaMust have

Matric

Credit and Crim Clear

Own Transport and valid drivers

Good communication skills verbal and written English and Afrikaans

Computer Literate – inventory systems i.e. Accpac, Syspro, SAP

Duties

Min 2 yrs active work experience working as a Stores Assistant in a technical store – that could be things like PABX, Electric, circuit units, cameras or even CCTV. (this would be advantageous).

Repairs and Maintenance

Batching of supplier invoices, Delivery notes and Purchase Orders

Assist with receiving and issuing of stock

Assist with stock take

Labelling and packing of stock

Follow up on orders placed (ETA)

Assist in placing orders

Organising collection and delivery of materials/equipment

Assisting with Managers foreman and technician requirements

Controlling and keeping record of loan tools

Filing

Attribute – Assertive, work well under pressure, able to manage tight deadlines, planning and organising, fast learner, result driven, team player, reliable and punctual.

About The Employer:

Drake International

