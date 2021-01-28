STORES ASSISTANT at Drake International

STORES ASSISTANTR 6 – 9K per month / no benefitsBlackheath Cape Town areaMust have
- Matric
- Credit and Crim Clear
- Own Transport and valid drivers
- Good communication skills verbal and written English and Afrikaans
- Computer Literate – inventory systems i.e. Accpac, Syspro, SAP
Duties
- Min 2 yrs active work experience working as a Stores Assistant in a technical store – that could be things like PABX, Electric, circuit units, cameras or even CCTV. (this would be advantageous).
- Ensure that the STORES department is managed effectively and efficiently
- Repairs and Maintenance
- Batching of supplier invoices, Delivery notes and Purchase Orders
- Assist with receiving and issuing of stock
- Assist with stock take
- Labelling and packing of stock
- Follow up on orders placed (ETA)
- Assist in placing orders
- Organising collection and delivery of materials/equipment
- Assisting with Managers foreman and technician requirements
- Controlling and keeping record of loan tools
- Filing
- Attribute – Assertive, work well under pressure, able to manage tight deadlines, planning and organising, fast learner, result driven, team player, reliable and punctual.
