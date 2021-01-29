Applications Manager – National Cash Management System

This position will give preference to BEE female candidates, due to BEE requirements.

Location: Pretoria

Position Overview:

The purpose of this position is to manage and coordinate the resources in support of cash operations and delivery of new information technology (IT) solutions for the National Cash Management System of the company. NCMS is a mission-critical application for the company and is responsible for moving and facilitating the cash for the company on a national basis.

To be considered for this position, candidates must have:

? A minimum of a Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Computer Science or an equivalent qualification (NQF 8)

? 8- 10 Years’ experience in an IT environment, with 3 years in a people leadership role

? 3 years’ experience in managing supply chain or national cash management platforms essential

? Quality assurance knowledge and skills

? Business continuity planning knowledge and skills

? IT Governance, risk and compliance knowledge and skills

? Integration testing knowledge and skills

? IT enablement reporting, financial management, information management and project management knowledge and skills

? Capacity and performance management knowledge and skills

Desired Skills:

Computer Science

People leadership

It Management

Intergration skill

Quality Assurance

IT enablement reporting

IT Governance

IT risk

IT complaiance

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

About The Employer:

Blue-chip, globally recognised financial services concern

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Group Life Assurance

Learn more/Apply for this position