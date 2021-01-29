Architect: DSD at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- Responsible for a producing a comprehensive technical specification from business requirements related to the EDC environment (remote banking)
- Assist the BA to ensure that the functional design offers a technical viable solution and address the business requirements
- Design technical test plans and provide guidelines to facilitate performance and stress testing
- Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of architectural and design patterns & principles.
Experience
Min:
- At least 5 years’ relevant design and development experience in C# or .Net and SQL
- Proven knowledge of and experience in:
- Minimum:
- UML
- Analysis, design and writing technical specifications
- Overall knowledge of .net framework up to v4.7
- C#
- SQL
- Relational database design
- ASP.net / Java script/ HTML/ CSS
- XML/ Xpath
- Web services / SOAP
- Windows services
- WCF (windows communication foundation)
- OO development methodologies
- An understanding of SOA
- MVC and MVVM architecture
- IIS
- SQL server
- Windows Sever
- TCP/ IP Fundamentals
- FTP
- Windows, Active DOmain, .net and IIS security models
- Integration of different systems and platforms
Ideal:
- At least 3 years’ proven experience as Architect within retail banking and/or digital channels
- Proven knowledge of and experience in:
- Interfacing wiht Java via Socket Programming
- JBoss
- Enterprise Architect (UML editor) – tool applied to write UML
- SSL Certificates
Qualifications (Minimum)
- National Certificate in Information Technology
- A relevant qualification
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
Knowledge
Minimum:
Must have detailed knowledge of:
- System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
- Systems analysis and design
- UML or equivalent modelling language
- Technical Test Plan Design
- API design
- IT systems development processes
- Application development
- Standards and governance
- Service-oriented Architecture (SOA)
Ideal:
Detailed knowledge of:
- Banking systems environment
- Banking business model
- Agile development life cycle
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
- Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss)
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Negotiation skills
- Influencing Skills
- Facilitation Skills
- Presentation Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Attention to Detail
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)
Competencies
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Working with People
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
Additional Information
- Contactable via own mobile phone
- Willingness to work flexible hours (including Saturdays and Public Holidays)
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.