Architect: DSD at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

Responsible for a producing a comprehensive technical specification from business requirements related to the EDC environment (remote banking)

Assist the BA to ensure that the functional design offers a technical viable solution and address the business requirements

Design technical test plans and provide guidelines to facilitate performance and stress testing

Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of architectural and design patterns & principles.

Experience

Min:

At least 5 years’ relevant design and development experience in C# or .Net and SQL

Proven knowledge of and experience in:

Minimum: UML Analysis, design and writing technical specifications Overall knowledge of .net framework up to v4.7 C# SQL Relational database design ASP.net / Java script/ HTML/ CSS XML/ Xpath Web services / SOAP Windows services WCF (windows communication foundation) OO development methodologies An understanding of SOA MVC and MVVM architecture IIS SQL server Windows Sever TCP/ IP Fundamentals FTP Windows, Active DOmain, .net and IIS security models Integration of different systems and platforms



Ideal:

At least 3 years’ proven experience as Architect within retail banking and/or digital channels

Proven knowledge of and experience in: Interfacing wiht Java via Socket Programming JBoss Enterprise Architect (UML editor) – tool applied to write UML SSL Certificates



Qualifications (Minimum)

National Certificate in Information Technology

A relevant qualification

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Knowledge

Minimum:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Systems analysis and design

UML or equivalent modelling language

Technical Test Plan Design

API design

IT systems development processes

Application development

Standards and governance

Service-oriented Architecture (SOA)

Ideal:

Detailed knowledge of:

Banking systems environment

Banking business model

Agile development life cycle

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss)

Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Negotiation skills

Influencing Skills

Facilitation Skills

Presentation Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Attention to Detail

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

Competencies

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Working with People

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Additional Information

Contactable via own mobile phone

Willingness to work flexible hours (including Saturdays and Public Holidays)

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

Learn more/Apply for this position