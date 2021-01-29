Architect: DSD at Capitec Bank Ltd

Jan 29, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • Responsible for a producing a comprehensive technical specification from business requirements related to the EDC environment (remote banking)
  • Assist the BA to ensure that the functional design offers a technical viable solution and address the business requirements
  • Design technical test plans and provide guidelines to facilitate performance and stress testing
  • Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of architectural and design patterns & principles.

Experience

Min:

  • At least 5 years’ relevant design and development experience in C# or .Net and SQL
  • Proven knowledge of and experience in:
  • Minimum:
    • UML
    • Analysis, design and writing technical specifications
    • Overall knowledge of .net framework up to v4.7
    • C#
    • SQL
    • Relational database design
    • ASP.net / Java script/ HTML/ CSS
    • XML/ Xpath
    • Web services / SOAP
    • Windows services
    • WCF (windows communication foundation)
    • OO development methodologies
    • An understanding of SOA
    • MVC and MVVM architecture
    • IIS
    • SQL server
    • Windows Sever
    • TCP/ IP Fundamentals
    • FTP
    • Windows, Active DOmain, .net and IIS security models
    • Integration of different systems and platforms

Ideal:

  • At least 3 years’ proven experience as Architect within retail banking and/or digital channels
  • Proven knowledge of and experience in:
    • Interfacing wiht Java via Socket Programming
    • JBoss
    • Enterprise Architect (UML editor) – tool applied to write UML
    • SSL Certificates

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • National Certificate in Information Technology
  • A relevant qualification

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Knowledge

Minimum:
Must have detailed knowledge of:

  • System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
  • Systems analysis and design
  • UML or equivalent modelling language
  • Technical Test Plan Design
  • API design
  • IT systems development processes
  • Application development
  • Standards and governance
  • Service-oriented Architecture (SOA)

Ideal:
Detailed knowledge of:

  • Banking systems environment
  • Banking business model
  • Agile development life cycle
  • Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
  • Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss)

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Negotiation skills
  • Influencing Skills
  • Facilitation Skills
  • Presentation Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Attention to Detail
  • Planning, organising and coordination skills
  • Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

Competencies

  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
  • Working with People
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Additional Information

  • Contactable via own mobile phone
  • Willingness to work flexible hours (including Saturdays and Public Holidays)
  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

