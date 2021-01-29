Auto Electrician

We are seeking to appoint an experienced Auto Electrician to perform work involving, diagnostic troubleshooting, maintenance and repairs to our predominately Caterpillar Heavy Earthmoving and Toyota Light Duty Vehicle fleet.

Key areas of responsibility and duties:

Adhere to organisational Safety and Quality requirements

Co-ordinates and controls the set-up, work in progress and completion of specialized tasks activities associated with medium/low voltage electrical installation, maintenance and repair.

Checks electrical systems on designated fleet on a basis by visually inspecting operation of lights, flashers, warning systems, computers and analysing fault codes by using SIS, ET, VIMS on CAT machines to determine route causes.

Carries out any electrical repairs to designated fleet eg. wiring starters or alternators.

List all faults which cannot be rectified immediately and report these to the supervisor for action.

Take responsibility of the control of electrical tools on site, including battery containers and jumper packs.

Requisitions any electrical spares needed for your designated fleet by discussing it with the Manager/Planner.

Carries out planned electrical maintenance to various machines as required.

Keep the history files and AMT updated daily.

Check and sign all service cards on a daily basis on items you have repaired.

Minimum qualifications and experience requirements:

Grade 12 / N2 – Auto Electrical Engineering Certificate

Completed Auto Electrical Apprenticeship and Trade test and in possession of a Qualified Artisan certificate.

Experience in Air-conditioning is a prerequisite to apply. (Important)

At least 5 years’ experience in repair and maintenance of various Earthmoving Machinery and Light Vehicles in an Opencast Mining Environment.

Valid Driver’s License

Desired Skills:

auto electrical

Caterpillar

Earthmoving equipment

Air – conditioning

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

