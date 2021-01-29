BI Developer

450 p/h
12 months extendable contract
Experience:
Must have:
? A minimum of five years’ experience in a business intelligence development environment using the PowerBI toolset.
? Must have experience in the Kimball methodology
? Must be proficient in SQL and PL/SQL
? Dimensional data modelling experience
? Experience in working with multi-dimensional cubes
? Project exposure (waterfall and/or agile methodologies)
Advantageous:
? Proficient in at least one other BI toolset (Qlikview, Microstrategy, Business Objects, Tableau, Cognos etc.)
? Essbase experience would be advantageous
? Working knowledge on Qlikview, SAS
? Experience of working in an agile development environment. Disciplined Agile Development (DAD) experience will be an added advantage
? Working knowledge on Python and/or R
Competencies:
? Proficiency in English (both verbal and written skills);
? Client Orientation
? Verbal and written communication
? Managing Work/Time management
? Problem solving and analysis
? Contributing to Team Success
? Proven ability to accurately estimate work
? Pays attention to details
Qualifications/ Certification:
? A degree in Computer Science / Information Systems / Business Administration / Commerce or equivalent
Advantageous
? PowerBI certified
Desired Skills:
- BI
- SQL
- Kimball
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree